Summer heat: Majority of Israeli singles are looking for a committed relationship

75% of Israeli singles are looking for a committed relationship this summer in light of the ongoing war, according to data published by the dating application OKCupid in Israel on Sunday.

The data, which is based on the platform’s compatibility questions and was based on the responses of over 1,000 users, further showed that 45% of the users prefer to remain in Israel due to the war, and 48% attempt to focus on their daily routine to handle stress.

While it may not be as easy to plan activities and programs for the summer in such a complicated scenario, the data gathered by OkCupid’ team showed that 35% of the respondents reported no changes in their summer plans as they planned to remain in the country. An equal percentage (35%) of the users answered that their plans had changed, expressing a reduced desire to travel abroad.

Of the respondents, 23% claimed their plans to travel abroad had not changed, while the remaining 7% stated their plans changed and would prefer traveling abroad only. When asked which destination they plan on vacating this summer, 40% answered they plan to tour in various locations in Europe, and 12% said they plan on relaxing in Greece.

When asked what OkCupid’s users were most looking forward to this summer, 43% of the respondents said they plan to travel the country and around the world and 38% expressed a desire to go on dates. Couple in love in Lisbon Portugal, 2007. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Concerning the Israel-Hamas War, 11% of the singles expressed depression and stress and 32% of the respondents expressed hope and optimism. The Remaining 57% reported a combination of emotions. Nearly half (48%) of the respondents said they cope with the situation by focusing on their daily routine, while 25% said they rely on friends and family. Nearly a quarter (21%) of the participants said they avoid watching the news, while 6% reported handling the situations through treatment.

The war has made singles more eager to find lasting relationships, according to the data OkCupid gathered. These singles seek emotional support, stability, and closeness, leading them to desire long-term partnerships. 75% of Israeli singles stated the war increased their desire to find a serious partner, while 19% expressed uncertainty and 6% said they lacked the energy to maintain a committed relationship at the moment.

Finally, when asked which unit in the IDF appealed the most to them, a little over a quarter (31%) mentioned the Golani Brigade, 25% stated the Air Force, 24% replied that combat engineering appealed to them, and 20% chose the Armored Corps.

Hadi Axelred helps in finding a partner during war

Based on her experience as a marriage and family counselor and OkCupid's data, Hadi Axelred provided suggestions and pointers on navigating the journey to finding a committed relationship during the summer amid an ongoing war.

“OkCupid's compatibility data reflects what we all feel these days," said Axelred. "We're a bit down and stressed, yet somewhat optimistic and hopeful.” She then emphasized the importance of pushing through life’s challenges and noted the growing desire for a meaningful relationship among Israeli singles, which “greatly impacts success,” Axelred noted.

“When people go on dates and seek love, … The question of how much each of them wants to find a serious relationship is important in assessing the possibilities before them, and ultimately in deciding how to act,” Axelred stressed. “It's important to understand that our desires are measured not in words but in actions and our willingness to make an effort to achieve them.”

Axelred further explained that sacrificing “certain things for the sake of others that are important to us” is one of the forms of making an effort for one’s partner in a committed relationship, or when looking for one. Axelred stressed that actions, not just words, show how serious someone is about finding a meaningful relationship.

Finally, Axelred said, "My tip is to use the rise in desire to find a relationship this summer to change our reality, make an effort, and make things happen. True, it's not always easy, simple, or natural, and not everything goes exactly as we want, but good relationships are directly connected to our happiness level, giving us exactly what we all need right now - security, stability, peace, closeness, and support. It's worth reassessing our options and acting accordingly.”