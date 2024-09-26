Released hostages attended Emmys as PFLP activist won award

Released hostages Itay Regev and Maya Regev made a glowing appearance on Wednesday night at the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmys, held by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York, where a film about their harrowing ordeal was nominated. The film on the Regevs did not win, while a report by an activist in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) won an Emmy in a different category.

The film about the Regevs, “Brother & Sister in Captivity,” by Yoram Zak for the Uvda program on the Keshet network, was nominated for a Current Affairs Program Emmy. It detailed the siblings’ brutal treatment by Hamas, who held them captive until their release in a hostage deal in late November. Both were shot by the terrorists and operated on without anesthesia. Maya has only recently regained the ability to walk, after months of intensive physical therapy. While the film did not win, the nomination gave increased visibility to the plight of the 101 hostages still held in Gaza.

The Regevs enjoyed their visit to the Big Apple, where they visited Times Square and got dressed up for the awards ceremony. Their father, Ilan Regev, also attended the Emmys with them.

Bisan Owda’s report on the war called, “I’m Bisan and I’m Still Alive,” produced for Qatar’s Al Jazeera news network's AJ+, won the outstanding hard news feature story—short form category. Qatar has hosted the leaders of Hamas for many years. A London theater has apologized after a performer allegedly singled out an Israeli audience member who refused to applaud a Palestinian flag during a comedy set on Saturday night. (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

According to Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Owda “has long been known to be an activist for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization. For several consecutive years, Owda hosted PFLP public events in the Gaza Strip which were also attended by armed members of the group's military wing. Owda herself appeared at these events wearing PFLP insignia and a military uniform.”

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization in Israel, the US, the EU, Canada, and Japan. It has carried out terrorist attacks around the world, through hijackings, suicide bombings, and shootings. Most recently, there were reports that Hamas had given hostages captured on October 7 to the PFLP, specifically the infant, Kfir Bibas.

After news of her PFLP membership broke, there were calls by the Creative Community For Peace (CCFP) for the nomination to be withdrawn. Celebrities including Debra Messing, Sherry Lansing, and Haim Saban signed the group’s letter.

NATAS refused to rescind her nomination, saying they could not corroborate her membership in the terror group.

CCFP condemns decision

The CCFP condemned the decision to award her a prize: “The NATAS decision to honor Owda effectively celebrates PFLP propaganda and condones terrorism… Instead of recognizing one of the respectable journalistic pieces documenting the war in Gaza, they chose to applaud a political activist affiliated with the PFLP. There is clearly a significant blind spot within the journalistic community – if you support terrorism against Israelis, NATAS will happily recognize your content as award-worthy. This is a sad day for journalism. And a troubling omen for the future of the industry,” said executive director Ari Ingel said in a statement.

Several other Emmys were awarded for reporting on the war between Israel and Hamas, including the outstanding breaking news coverage Emmy, which went to CNN. That network also won for Clarissa Ward’s reports and for “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” and “Anderson Cooper 360” for its coverage of “Terror in Israel.” ABC’s ABC News Live won the outstanding live interview—short form for its coverage of “Israeli Leader Speaks Out.”