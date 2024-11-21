Israeli music icon Yair Klinger to be honored with lifetime achievement award

They say that nostalgia ain’t quite what it used to be. But when a Lifetime Achievement award is in the offing, you can’t help but cast a somewhat glazed eye back over the accrued deeds that spawned the kudos. Yair Klinger’s hefty and glittering body of work arcs across almost six decades, with numerous hits and timeless nuggets among the hundreds of songs he has composed and scripted to date.

Now a hale and hearty 80 years old, on November 24, Klinger will receive yet another official feather in his cap when the Society of Authors, Composers, and Music Publishers in Israel (ACUM) presents him with the Naomi Shemer Award for his entertaining and emotive output.

For those who may not immediately identify his name, Klinger is responsible for such enduring favorites as “Kum vehit’hatlech ba’aretz” (“Off to the Country”), which has been performed by dozens of artists across the stylistic board, “Ani ossa li manginot” (“I Make Melodies”) popularized by late 70s all-female quartet Sexta, and a stirring ballad called “Kol nedarai” (“All My Vows”) sung by Mizrachi music scene star Haim Moshe.

That’s not a bad bio to hang out and, clearly, the latest addition to Klinger’s awards cabinet is well deserved. Not that the man isn’t losing his head over the event. “I don’t want to sound falsely modest about this, but prizes are not exactly my cup of tea,” he chuckles. “It is nice to get an award, but one should not get addicted to them. I prefer [to write] good songs than to get prizes.”

Spoken like a true gent and a stalwart of the Israeli pop scene during a long career that has seen him tread the boards as a full-time theatrical actor, as well as writing for the field, and collaborate with many of the local commercial music scene’s leading lights such as Shoshana Damari, Edna Goran, Yardena Arazi, and iconic wordsmith Ehud Manor. He also enjoyed success during a decade-long sojourn in Paris, including as a singer alongside Sylvan Margee. That followed a three-year stint with the Shilshiat HaTzeruf Hamikri (The Coincidence Trio) for which he wrote hit number “Balada leluach hashana” (The Calendar Ballad). Israeli singer Ofra Haza, who worked with Klinger, with Kobi Oshrat in the 1980's. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Not ready to put down his pen

Klinger comes across as full of the joys of spring, and still riding the crest of a creative wave. He is far from ready to hang up his pen or computer mouse. “When you get a Lifetime Achievement Award, the thought that they are forcing you to summarize your work enters your mind. It is a lovely prize. But when people ask me what I wish [for] myself, I see more creation and work.”

With his ongoing pursuits in choirs, particularly youth troupes, it looks like the next generation of budding artists also stands to benefit from the acclaimed writer’s gifts and wealth of experience, regardless of how many official pats on the back he is yet to get.

Klinger says he has no intention of slowing down and will be in good company at the ACUM bash. “There are many Israeli artists who have been producing wonderful things for many years, and deserve awards. I guess this prize is partially down to my advanced age,” he laughs. “But it is also because of my writing. And I am delighted to join the list of award laureates. It is a great honor.”

The roster of honorees on November 24, at the 68th annual Israeli music industry awards ceremony also features prolific 62-year-old composer Yossi Gispan, who has scored well over a thousand Mediterranean-style songs to date. He gets the Ehud Manor Lifetime Achievement Award, while singer-songwriter-rapper Jasmin Moallem and producer-keyboardist Yishai Suissa take the Uzi Hitman Award for album of the year, for Ein Olam (There Is No World).

Other award recipients include 24-year-old singer-songwriter Yagel Oshri, who came to international notice shortly after October 7 for his song "Getting Out of Depression," which was dubbed "anthem of the war" in various quarters of the Israeli and global Jewish media and was named Song of the Year by ACUM.

The Inbal Perlmutter Award for Rookie of the Year goes to the Ness and Stilla pop duo, while feted singer-songwriter Hanan Ben Ari will take the Yossi Banai lyricist gong. Osher Cohen has been named Composer of the Year, while the Yair Rosenblum arranger title is awarded to Guy Dan.

The ACUM Board of Directors is giving a special heritage award to the family of late troubadour and feted singer-songwriter Meir Ariel for their efforts in keeping his music alive in the 25 years since his death. There is an additional Board salute to veteran crooner Danny Litani for his output over the last six-plus decades, while the Syncopa amplification system company, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza near Gaza, one of the leading outfits in the field, will receive a special commendation.