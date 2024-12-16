'No longer afraid to die': Fauda star Idan Amedi releases first single since Gaza war injuries

Popular singer and actor Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded last year while serving on reserve duty in Gaza, has released a comeback single called “Superman.”

The lyrics, including the line “I’m no longer afraid to die,” reflect Amedi’s harrowing journey to recovery.

In a social media post coinciding with the single’s release, Amedi wrote: “After the darkness I’ve experienced, a thousand abysses, I want to thank everyone who took part in the long process I’ve gone through this past year – in the hospital, in rehab, in the studio, and at home. Even though there are no supermen in real life, you are the closest that I’ve ever met. I dedicate this song to the memories of my friends Alexei, Akiva, Gavriel, and Eliran [fellow soldiers killed in Gaza]. You’re in my thoughts every day.” IDAN AMEDI could have avoided combat and joined other entertainers in the holy work of morale-boosting, the writer notes. (credit: FLASH90)

Amedi was wounded in a blast in Gaza

Amedi, 35, was wounded in a blast in Gaza on January 8, and arrived at Sheba Medical Center sedated and intubated, with burns and covered in soot so that he was unrecognizable. He spent two weeks in the hospital before being released and giving a press conference on January 25.

Besides his music career, Amedi has become known internationally through his recurring role in the hit TV series Fauda.

“Superman” is the first single from Amedi’s upcoming album, slated to be released on January 6.