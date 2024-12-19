Annual Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival to showcase vibrant culture, arts, and music

The 15th Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival will open on Saturday, December 21, with a joint performance of sax player Abatte Barihun and violinist Elad Levi in an evening that combines North African music and Ethiopian jazz. Titled Hullegeb (All are Invited), the four-day festival presents theater, dance, hip-hop, and discussions that introduce patrons to the vibrant culture created by Ethiopian Israelis.

Hanny Mesele will sing alongside YoniVerse (Yehonatan Adama) on Monday, December 23, in what promises to be a powerful Hip-Hop Hebrew performance. Both artists put a strong emphasis on black pride with lyrics like “haters will stand in line to the tanning salon to get this color” (in the song “Shchorut” – blackness) and “you won’t cheat me because I’m Habesha” (“Habesha”).

Now used by Ethiopian Israelis in reference to themselves, historically the term Habesha is pan-ethnic and included Eritreans and Christian Amharic speakers as well.

Born in Gondar, Getachew Hunegnaw made aliyah when he was 17 years old. In the play Come to Buna, he inhabits the role of Aba Gabar Hana, a wise-fool familiar to Amharic speakers. Like his cousins, Hershel of Ostropol from Europe or the pious Muslim Nasreddin Hodja, Aba Gabar Hana is much liked by everyday people.

“Traditionally, the buna [coffee] is served in the morning before people go to work,” Hunegnaw told The Jerusalem Post. “People catch up on what’s new and, if they have a little time, share a story about Aba Gabar Hana.”

Bridging linguistic gaps with Amharic, Hebrew

As he will perform the character in Amharic, Tehila Yeshayahu-Adega will offer a Hebrew translation on stage, bridging the linguistic gap.

“Coffee is universally called that because, historically, it was first used in Ethiopia’s Kaffa Province,” she said.

“The performance is about the rich Jewish legacy of Ethiopia, from Queen Gudit to Yona Bogale.”

A brilliant educator, Bogale made it his life’s mission to bring Beta Israel to the Jewish state.

Readers familiar with the iconic music of singer Mahmoud Ahmed might enjoy listening to Hava Hewan Meshesha’s cover version to “Aynoche Terabu,” included in her 2017 album Ground Heights. Meshesha will return to Hullegeb on Tuesday, December 24, and perform original, fresh beats. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Abatte Barihun and Elad Levi will perform on Saturday, December 21 at 9:30 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine (13 Ha-Rekhavim St.) NIS 80 per ticket. “Come to Buna” will be performed on Monday, December 21 at 6:30 p.m. (NIS 40 per ticket) followed by Hanny Mesele and YoniVerse in concert at 8:30 p.m. (NIS 60 per ticket) both at Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St. Hava Hewan Meshesha will perform on Tuesday, December 24, at 8:30 p.m. at the same location (NIS 60 per ticket). The festival is produced by Confederation House under artistic director Effi Benaya. Call (02) 539-9360 to book. Visit www.confederationhouse.org for more.