Sunny, southern sounds: The 14th winter edition of Red Sea Jazz Festival mixes things up

The winter edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival will take place in Eilat February 20-22, under the stewardship of artistic director Niva Amali-Maoz. The artist roster for the 14th annual run-out features many of the usual suspects naturally – given the ongoing regional security shenanigans – without too many stellar offshore acts in the mix.

Then again, strictly speaking, Omer Avital could be categorized as “an import.” The internationally acclaimed bassist is a longtime resident of New York and a stalwart of the jazz scene, particularly the left-field-leaning sector, in the Big Apple, for close to three decades now. Avital will be front and center in the festival curtain-raiser when he premieres his new Song of a Land work, described as “an Eastern Afro-Jewish suite,” supported by a 12-piece ensemble.

Trumpeter Avishai Cohen, a major fixture in the global jazz arena in his own right, is also in the three-day lineup where he gets to unveil his latest album, Ashes to Gold, with a jazz foursome beefed up by a quartet of string players from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO).

Bill Evans, one of the titans of the century-plus jazz timeline gets a salute from a trio of ivory ticklers in the shape of Roee Ben Sira, Katya Tubol, and Tomer Bar. The concert will also serve as a tribute to Dubi Lentz – the late long-serving founder and artistic director of the festival who passed away in 2023 – and will be followed by a screening of a 2015 documentary called Bill Evans Time Remembered.

Matters stray beyond the strict confines of the jazz discipline when pop singer Miri Mesika joins up with the 12-strong Israeli Jazz Orchestra to perform new arrangements of jazz and soul numbers, while veteran songsmith Ehud Banai adds bluesy seasoning to the proceedings with Ethiopian-born saxophonist Abate Berihun enriching the sonic and textural output. JAH WOBBLE at the Red Sea Jazz Festival. (credit: DIGI DEKEL)

The threesome setting resurfaces with a powerhouse team of cellists of Mayu Shviro, Maya Belsitzman, and Talia Erdal. Belsitzman and Erdal will, no doubt, complement their bowing with some vocals while violinist Morad Khouri takes the guest spot. Yonatan Avishai can also be considered an offshore artist as a resident of France for over 20 years. The feted jazz pianist unveils his own new creative venture in Eilat, supported by a sextet.

Eye-catching slot in the program: 92-year-old extraordinaire Juanita Cohen Smith

Perhaps the most eye-catching slot in the three-day program, and certainly the most colorful, is an appearance by 92-year-old New York-born, Israel-resident pianist-vocalist extraordinaire Juanita Cohen Smith, whose long career to date includes a sideman berth with Louis Armstrong. Trumpeter Itamar Borochov is yet another Israeli jazzman doing well for himself overseas from his base in New York. He is also in the Red Sea Jazz cast, with his Contrafact project, as is fellow horn player Tal Avraham who will present a program of self-written charts.

Anyone looking to get a handle on bass playing, singing, and songwriting would do well to get themselves over to a master class by 76-year-old Eli Magen, one of the pillars of the Israeli jazz community for the past 40-plus years, while the youthful New Swing Orchestra should get the joint jumping with clarinetist-saxophonist Kobi Salomon doing the guest artist honors.

New York-based vocalist-pianist Noa Fort fronts a jazz quartet, as does seasoned drummer Noam David, while pianist Nitai Hershkovits – one of a slew of Israelis signed up to the prestigious German-based record label ECM – presents a three-parter of original scores, along with his quartet.

The wider-ranging areas of the festival itinerary also feature stellar singer-songwriter Tamir Grinberg who will bring a new show to the southern resort, while singer Tama Rada fronts a high-energy African groove Amharic-and-Hebrew language show spiced up with some jazz and soul. Admission to the latter is free.

For tickets and more information: www.redeajazz.co.il