Noga Erez: I’ve lost international bookings because I’m Israeli

Popular electronic singer and producer Noga Erez said in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is being boycotted internationally because she’s Israeli.

In the video post, she said that scheduled festival and concert dates abroad have been abruptly cancelled.

“I really wish it was just one case, but the list kind of keeps growing,” Erez said. “It’s not for anything that I said, it’s simply because I was born where I was born. I believe that boycotting artists will not bring a solution. I believe that banning songs, movies, plays, books, etc., is not going to fix the world’s problems.”

World renowned Israeli singer and songwriter Noga Erez performs live while injuring her right ankle which led to stop the concert short at the Ancient Katsrin Park, Katsrin on October 4, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Finding common ground

“The world is full of so much suffering. The amount of pain happening right now is devastating. I’ve seen some of it with my own eyes. Maybe right now would be the best time for us to try and find common ground, and not add to how shi**y it already is.”

Erez, 34 and seven months pregnant, recently performed with American star Pink during a tour of the southern US. Her third album, The Vandalist, was released in September, postponed almost a year because of the events of October 7.