Yair Vardi, Israeli dance visionary, dies at 76

Yair Vardi, the dancer-choreographer and cultural architect who propelled Israeli dance onto the global stage, died yesterday from cancer, leaving an immense void in this country’s cultural world.

His half-century career, marked by unwavering commitment, culminated in his pivotal role as director of the Suzanne Dellal Center for Dance and Theater, profoundly shaping Israel’s contemporary dance landscape and international standing. His legacy of passion, vision, and nurturing mentorship will continue to resonate through countless lives and institutions.

A half-century career

Born on May 29, 1948, in Kibbutz Kfar Blum in the Upper Galilee, Vardi’s dance journey began far from cultural centers. His early fascination with dance led him to the Tel Hai Studio, where he studied with regional legendary ballet teacher Ariella Peled from Misgav Am. She supplied the budding dancer with an environment that ignited his nascent talent.

He honed his skills within the dynamic framework of local dance companies, immersing himself in the burgeoning Israeli dance scene. This formative period bridged his local roots with global aspirations.

In 1966, Martha Graham recognized Vardi’s talent, leading him to join the Batsheva Dance Company as an apprentice, quickly becoming a full company dancer. During the 1970s, his artistry matured, with his debut choreography for the company, Asher Elav Nichsafti, earning him the prestigious Kinor David (David’s Harp) Prize in 1977.

Driven by curiosity, Vardi moved beyond Israel in 1977, distinguishing himself as a solo dancer with London’s Rambert Dance Company until 1983. This period was crucial, exposing him to international choreographers and collaborators, including Rudolf Nureyev, Christopher Bruce, Lindsay Kemp, and Glen Tetley.

His performances broadened his artistic horizons and cemented his reputation for versatility and depth. In 1983, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Dance City Centre and the English Dance Theatre in Newcastle, further demonstrating his commitment to dance development.

Return to Israel

The culmination of Vardi’s diverse experiences came with his 1988 return to Israel, where he was appointed as the inaugural director of the Suzanne Dellal Center for Dance and Theater in Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv. For over three decades, until 2020, he led the center with unparalleled dedication, transforming it into a vibrant, internationally renowned hub.

Vardi’s genius extended beyond administration to encompass his ability to identify talent, foster creativity, and build bridges between Israeli artists and the global dance community. He instituted seminal programs and festivals, such as International Exposure, Tel Aviv Dance, Dance Europa, and Only Men Dancing, which became cornerstones of the Israeli cultural calendar and were crucial for international exchange.

His unwavering advocacy and strategic partnerships significantly elevated Israeli contemporary dance, transforming it from a peripheral art form into a globally recognized powerhouse.

Vardi’s monumental legacy is that of a driving force, passionate advocate, and nurturing presence. His singular vision transformed Israel’s cultural landscape, teaching the world to look to Israel for cutting-edge contemporary dance.