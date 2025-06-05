A voice of kindness: Iranian-born Maureen Nehedar finds her own melody in a new album

Maureen Nehedar’s latest single, “Chesed,” for which she wrote both lyrics and music, marks a poignant chapter in her musical journey.

As the second release from her upcoming fifth album, following the title track, “Moledet,” it signals a deeply personal and introspective turn in her artistry.

Nehedar will bring this new music to life in a live performance on June 19 at FeelBeit in Jerusalem, a concert that promises to be a heartfelt celebration of her journey.

From Iran to Israel

Born in Isfahan, Iran, Nehedar immigrated to Israel at the age of two, fleeing the upheaval of the Islamic Revolution. Her mother, married at 15 in an arranged union, made the courageous decision to leave the marriage and start anew in Israel, raising Maureen and her sibling as a single parent. This act of defiance against traditional norms laid the foundation for Nehedar’s understanding of strength and survival.

Growing up in Jerusalem, she often felt like an outsider. Attending schools where most students and teachers were Ashkenazi, she grappled with a sense of cultural disconnection. Her mother worked multiple jobs to support the family, instilling in Maureen the values of resilience and self-reliance. “There was no room for weakness. I had to grow up quickly,” she recalls.

Music became Nehedar’s sanctuary. She joined the Ankor Children’s Choir at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, where she received intensive training in classical music and opera. However, a yearning for her Persian roots led her to explore traditional Iranian music. At age ten, she discovered Persian tapes hidden in her home and began teaching herself the language and musical styles of her heritage.

“I was terrified I’d never sound like a real Persian singer,” she confesses. “No one taught me how. So I taught myself. Slowly, my voice came back to me.”

Bringing Judeo-Persian music to Israeli audiences

Nehedar’s academic pursuits at the academy further honed her skills, leading her to become a prominent figure in reviving Persian-Jewish musical traditions. She earned degrees in both vocal performance and composition, conducting, and musical education. Her work has been instrumental in bringing the rich tapestry of Judeo-Persian music to Israeli audiences, blending ancient traditions with contemporary sensibilities.

Her upcoming album represents a significant evolution in her artistry. Departing from her previous focus on liturgical poetry (piyutim), and Persian music, this album features original compositions and settings of Hebrew poetry by renowned poets such as Yehuda Amichai, Zelda, Uri Zvi Greenberg, and Lea Goldberg.

“Amichai speaks about the last coins of kindness you pass on to someone you love. That image just wrecked me,” she says. “He’s talking about a mother’s love as currency – that what protects us now is the joy of those who love truly.”

The lyrics of “Chesed” (kindness), which Nehedar wrote herself, stand out as a testament to the enduring spirit of kindness amidst adversity. The songwriter reflects on acts of compassion she’s witnessed in the recent year: people protecting each other, sharing meals, and offering support during challenging times.

“Even now, with everything going on, there’s still kindness,” she says. “People sheltered each other with their bodies. They cooked for strangers, sewed dresses for weddings that almost didn’t happen. There’s chesed in that. But there’s also chesed in everyday life: a parent tucking in a child, a driver taking you somewhere, a vendor selling produce at the market. All of that builds the world.”

The album’s title track, “Moledet” (birthplace), encapsulates a profound realization: home is not just a place but a state of being. Influenced by the writings of Etty Hillesum and the teachings of Yemima Avital, Nehedar conveys a message of inner peace and self-compassion. “Etty wrote that she doesn’t miss her old home anymore, because she feels at home wherever she is. That moved me deeply,” she says. “So I wrote, ‘I am a ship full of good, with no cables, no borders, carrying myself in compassion.’”

Nehedar will bring her new music to life in a live performance on June 19 at FeelBeit, in Jerusalem.