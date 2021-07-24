The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Beersheba Theater kicks off season with eight new shows

Each show is intended to depict a different aspect of Israeli life, from service in the IDF to television to politics.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 24, 2021 17:13
Beersheba Theater has announced the eight shows coming up for its incoming season, and the lineup is colorful.
One of Us depicts an IDF investigative police officer who goes to a paratrooper unit in the Judea and Samaria region to investigate the death of a terrorist. The show is fraught with questions of moral judgement and loyalty to friendship versus loyalty to truth and reason.
Another show in the works is Hero, a rap opera about a young man who develops supernatural powers in a world of criminal supremacy. He comically combats the struggles of discovering his powers and choosing what to do with them in this new musical.
The Brothers is about two brothers who agree to carry out a rotational government – but when the older brother refuses to give up the head seat, their mother interferes and puts the ceremony on a live television show to ensure no hiccups occur. The show explores the function of family and government, as well as the responsibility of news and television.
The next show going onstage is Peter F***ing Pan, the tale of a 30-year-old man who decides to reject the rules of family, society – and eventually, gravity. The story explores the identity of an adult, modern-age lost boy.
Short (Ketser in Hebrew) tells of a couple, married for 15 years, struggling with the ups and downs of success, pleasure and stability in their relationship. Throughout the show, the audience plays an active role in understanding the psychological crisis of questioning a longstanding relationship.
The Cleaners tells the real-life stories of cleaners and their struggles throughout Israeli houses and offices. These “transparent” workers are studied in this in-depth performance looking into the everyday experiences of the people who are almost never in the spotlight.
Another show going onstage is Form 17, the story of Trumpeldor Hospital’s manager, Dr. Yenke, as he struggles with keeping the hospital afloat as he loses his sense of medical integrity and balances risky business deals with his heated affair with the hospital’s head nurse.
Finally, Allowed for Anyone is a play about the painful and real struggle that thousands of women in Israel and abroad experience today: The struggle against an ex who is refusing to give her a get. The play highlights the struggles of life as the world turns against one woman who simply seeks to be free of an unhealthy relationship.
In addition to the regular action in the theater, it also announced a new youth group, consisting of eight young and aspiring actors who auditioned and moved in to work as the new generation of Israel’s theater.
The group “will operate and maintain a direct connection between theatrical activities and the local community and will express new forms of theater in the public space,” according to CEO Shmulik Yifrach and Artistic Director Shir Goldberg in a joint statement.
“The Beersheba Theater continues to deepen its connection with the community in the space in which it operates while empowering the city of Beersheba as a living and vibrant metropolis,” they said.


