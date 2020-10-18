Celebrating life and womanhood: Eylon Nuphar

Eylon Nuphar, 49, beat cancer 16 years ago. When it came back in August, she did not hesitate to get a double mastectomy, with no corrective surgery. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she'll be featured in this week's edition of La-Isha, one of Israel's women-and-lifestyle publications, in an effort on the part of the magazine to highlight her resilience and empower female readers in the process. "I was sorry to part with my breasts," she told La-Isha, "but I remain 100% woman".Nuphar admitted she was pushing the boundaries of acceptable beauty standards by posing topless, especially post-surgery, but insisted that "We must all begin to get used to this as it is a part of our reality." Nuphar is also the founder of the popular dance-troupe, Mayumana. "As more and more women, and society in general, come in contact with breast-less women," she added, "it will give them [the women] an additional option to express their womanhood even without breasts, and to be as they are". cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });