Israeli NGO lights Israel up in pink for breast cancer awareness month

"We call on every woman and man to be tested at age 30 and get a mammogram at age 40. We are grateful for the willingness of our partners to promote awareness month, your work with us is saving lives," said the organization.

One in Nine works to help women with breast cancer and to promote public awareness and early detection. The organization provides counseling and guidance to women with breast cancer as well as informational resources and emotional support, according to their website.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, according to the Health Ministry. Men can develop breath cancer, but it is far more likely to occur in women with a ratio of 100 women to every one man who will develop the cancer. Breast cancer makes up approximately a third of cancer in women and causes approximately one in five cancer deaths in Israeli women.

One in every eight women will have breast cancer in her lifetime, but with in women who detect the cancer early, 92% recover, according to One in Nine.

