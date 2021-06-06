Cinema Italia returns, bringing some of the best Italian films to Israel

It will run until mid-June. Most of the movies have both English and Hebrew titles.

Mauro Mancini’s Thou Shalt Not Hate tells the complex story of a successful surgeon and son of a Holocaust survivor who is called to a scene of an accident but flees when he sees a swastika tattooed on the victim’s chest and later feels guilty and searches for a way to redeem himself.

Pietro Castellitto’s Predators tells the story of two very different families – one, bourgeois and intellectual, the other working-class fascist supporters – brought together by an accident.

Stefano Mordini’s You Came Back stars Stefano Accorsi and Valeria Golina in a story about a man expecting a child with his new wife, who has to cope with his feelings about the child he had earlier who disappeared.

In Bad Tales by Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabiano D’Innocenzo, several restless preteens in a suburb of Rome get into trouble that ignites tensions that affect their families in unexpected ways.

Alba Rohrwacher and Luigi Lo Cascio star in Daniele Luchetti’s drama The Ties, a look at the difficulties of a long marriage.

The festival features a tribute to the late master Ettore Scola, and includes several of his best-loved films, among them We All Loved Each Other So Much, about three men who meet 30 years after they fought against the fascist regime and try to piece together what is left of their friendship, starring Nino Manfredi and Vittorio Gassman; Splendor, which stars Marcello Mastroianni as a man forced to close the movie theater he owns, which inspires him to reflect on his life; and The Family, also starring Gassman, which chronicles 80 years in a man’s life.

Luchino Visconti’s classic Death in Venice, starring Dirk Bogarde, about a man’s destructive obsession with a much younger man, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and it remains as gripping and beautiful as it was when it first came out.

Giuseppe Pedersoli’s The Truth About La Dolce Vita is a look behind the scenes at Federico Fellini’s masterpieces, and it examines the tumultuous on-set atmosphere.

It is being presented by the Italian Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv. It is one of the major events in its 2021 cultural program and is produced in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Israel.

The Italian Cultural Institute in Haifa also contributed to it along with the Istituto Luce Cinecittà.

For the full program, check on the websites of the individual cinematheques.