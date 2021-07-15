COVID complicates overseas travel; Visit Ashdod instead!

Almost everyone enjoys going on trips to new places and experiencing fresh adventures. Since it’s still complicated to fly overseas, allow me to recommend visiting Ashdod on your next outing.

1. Ashdod Yam Fortress

Ashdod Yam Fortress was built by Caliph Abd al-Malik at the end of the seventh century CE on the ruins of a Byzantine settlement. Excavations and the preservation of the site began in the 1960s, and continue until today. The site is currently free and open to the public.

During excavations of the site, archaeologists and state officials fortified the retaining walls, removed sand, built new concrete floors and paved roads to make the fortress accessible. In addition, sun covers and lighting were installed, and a small terrace overlooking the beach was added.

In addition to the 800-meter spectacle described above, visitors and locals alike can also view another audiovisual spectacle that is being projected on the western walls of the fortress, and that tells the story of Ashdod from ancient times. This presentation will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Price: NIS 10





2. Orot Ashdod

The city of Ashdod recently launched an 800-meter-long interactive audiovisual venture called Orot Ashdod that integrates video art projections, light and laser effects, water screens and holograms.

The display begins at the Ashdod Municipality building, where visitors can view a presentation about the creation of the city, the sea and its port.

Afterward, visitors are meant to walk toward the Ashdod Art Museum – Monart Center, all the while experiencing light and sound effects that seem to extend all the way into the sea. After the museum, the show continues at Ashdod Yam Park, where a video art show will be projected onto a huge water screen.

Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. every day of the week, except for Friday night.

We decided to take a visit to Ashdod after hearing rumors of the awesome light show that’s taking place there every night. We’d arrived at the city earlier in the day, and so we began our exciting adventure at the Ashdod Yam Fortress.

In my opinion, the Ashdod shoreline is one of the most beautiful among all of Israel’s beaches. Many Israelis come from all over the country to enjoy the excellent surfing and sailing opportunities in Ashdod, but not many people know about the beautiful fortress that lies just a few minutes from the beach.

Orot Ashdod (Credit: MIKE EDRI)

3. Ashdod Fortress Ecological Park

Not far from the fortress, you will find the Ashdod Fortress Ecological Park, which is spread out over 30 hectares (75 acres).

You can pick any of three walking paths: the Beach Path, the Orchard Path or the Deer Path. At all three of them, you’ll find signs that contain a plethora of information about the terrain, the fauna and the flora of the park. One of the paths also sports signs along the way that describe recommended yoga positions and exercises visitors can do as they walk along the path.

Ashdod Fortress Ecological Park is open all week, and entrance is free of charge.

If you’re interested in a guided tour, you can join a tour led by Alex Epstein, who is currently offering sunset tours on Wednesdays that begin at the fortress and end at the ecological park.

4. Lachish River

The Lachish River, which flows through the heart of Ashdod, has for a number of years now been undergoing restoration and purification, and once again you can see pedal boats on the river. Older Israelis might recall the days when the Lachish was crystal clear and was a popular place to go boating.

Currently, visitors can rent boats that will take them a kilometer and a half down the river, from the sport park that is located next to the riverbed all the way to the mouth of the river where it empties into the Mediterranean Sea.

Boats are available for rental all week long through September, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Price: NIS 60 for half an hour of sailing.







Lachish River (Credit: MEITAL SHARABI AND MIKE EDRI) Details: Visit Ashdod on Facebook and parketgarim.co.il

5. Bike together

The Nahal Lachish promenade is a wonderful place to take a stroll, and from the morning you will find dozens of fun attractions along the way. For example, there is Bike Together, a shop where you can rent four-person quadricycles. Riding one of these is lots of fun and is a great way to engage in athletic activity with the whole family.

You can ride the quadricycles along a path that starts at the sport park and continues for two kilometers along the Nahal Lachish promenade.

Along the way, you can enjoy the gorgeous scenery surrounding the river, listen to the birds as they lounge near the water, and view the interesting sculptures. In addition, you will see stops along the way, each one with another riddle that needs to be solved.

Price for quadricycle: NIS 100 per hour.











Bike together (Credit: MEITAL SHARABI AND MIKE EDRI)

If going on a bicycle ride sounds a little too calm for you, then you might be interested in taking an ATV out for a ride. The ATV path also begins at the sport park, and you can join a challenging ride with a guide that will lead you to the Ad Halom Heritage Center. You will find only the highest-quality ATVs, appropriate for adults and children alike.

Ride lasts 1 hour.





Price: NIS 100





Reservations: 053-750-6599

Where to eat?

6. Gan Sipur

Whether it’s early morning or late in the day, eating or stopping for a coffee at Gan Sipur is always a good idea. This chain, which opened eight years ago in a garden in Holon, now has a branch in Ashdod overlooking the lake. This is also a great location from which to watch the Orot Ashdod laser show that’s projected on the fountain in the lake.

The café’s dairy menu includes a plethora of dishes that are all named for a different children’s story. The food is incredibly fresh, tasty, servings are generous and service is great. Children will have a great time at Gan Sipur, which means that parents will find the meal relaxing.





Restaurant is kosher and open Sunday through Friday, as well as Saturday night.





Location: 1 Mafkura Road, Ashdod Yam Park.







Barbarini (Credit: MEITAL SHARABI AND MIKE EDRI)

7. Barbarini

Another great dairy option is Barbarini, which is famous for its pizzas and tabun-baked items. Located on the ruins of Caza Ono, Barbarini is one of Ashdod’s most veteran establishments. Guests will love sitting in the restaurant’s two large rooms, inside of which sits the grand tabun oven, or on the spacious wooden balcony, which has a great view. Barbarini is famous for its unusual pizzas, such as creamed corn, smoked salmon.

Location: 74 Rogozin Street, Ashdod.





Details: (08) 855-4545.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.