The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Dance review: Bridges of Time

The Czech National Ballet honored choreographer Jiri Kylian, aiming to present the diversity of his works and showcase some of his more popular dances.

By ORA BRAFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 21:10
'Bella Figura' (photo credit: SERGEJ GHERCIU)
'Bella Figura'
(photo credit: SERGEJ GHERCIU)
The evening Bridges of Time, performed by the Czech National Ballet was an homage to celebrated Czech-born choreographer Jiri Kylian, one of the renowned European choreographers. His international career soared after he settled in Holland and ran NDT company from the mid-seventies and onwards. At this point in time, the European contemporary dance scene had captured the world’s attention as it witnessed the rise of groundbreaking artists like Kylian, Pina Busch, William Forsythe, Mats Ek and more; all of whom affected the global dance scene.
This particular evening was composed of four short works; part of Kylian’s rich repertoire, aiming to present the diversity of his works and showcase some of his more popular dances that were choreographed between 1986 to 2008.
The program opened with Bella Figura, with its perplexing and striking visuals that enhanced the intricacy of Kylian’s compositions. The prelude opened with an illusion of a semi-nude female dancer who seemed to sit in mid-air, legs crossed above ground while being hugged by the theater’s heavy curtain. Later, a memorable mixed group of bare chest dancers moved in unison while their red layered skirts swayed rhythmically. At one point a couple of dancers let the skirts drop to their ankles, looking as if they were standing in pools of blood.
The next two works: Gods and Dogs, followed by Petite Mort (French: orgasm), were perfect examples of Kylian’s brilliant encompassing comprehension of the human body, its corporal mechanism along with his acute sensitivity to the endless sets of emotions, fears and passions; the materials that he used to challenge dancers and spectators alike when he constructed his choreographies. His artistic language aimed to stretch his craft’s borders, without resorting to crude resolutions. He used his balletic roots as a foundation that could support the structure of his choice.
Kylian’s Six Dances (1986) is a popular and humorous crowd-pleaser, and for that reason was chosen to close the evening. It provoked smiles and giggles from viewers’ lips. Perhaps a few also recalled the time they saw this piece performed by Batsheva dancers years ago. In retrospect, Six Dances was perhaps the weaker link, in the otherwise delightful contemporary ballet treat.
Czech national ballet (credit: SERGEJ GHERCIU) Czech national ballet (credit: SERGEJ GHERCIU)
Groundbreaking as he was, Kylian didn’t aim for a dialogue with avant-garde trends, but composed his specific artistic jargon, based on his recognizable attributes. His art contained gracefulness and daring with high-voltage vitality spiced by wry humor, and often quite stimulating.
Fortunately, we were introduced to an impressive company, with many incredibly able, talented and graceful dancers that apparently could sense, relate and interpret Kylian’s intentions. What a beautiful spectacle it was.


Tags dance czech republic art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by