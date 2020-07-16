Do some cisterns in the Negev date back to the time of Abraham?

“From Egypt, Abram went up into the Negev, with his wife and all that he possessed, together with Lot. Now Abram was very rich in cattle, silver, and gold. And he proceeded by stages from the Negev as far as Bethel, to the place where his tent had been formerly, between Bethel and Ai.” (Genesis 13, 1-3, translation Serfaria.org)

For many years, researchers have been puzzled by the question of how the Negev desert was home to settlements and communities in ancient times, in spite of its inhospitality and aridity. Now a group of researchers from the Ben-Gurion University for the first time has devoted attention to the ancient cisterns scattered around the highlands of the desert, its driest region, which might hold the key to understand some of the secrets of human life in the area several thousand years ago.

As explained in a paper recently published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, among the findings of the study was that some of the simplest structures might date back not to the Iron Age, which began around 1200 BCE, as it was previously assumed, but to the Bronze Age, which covered over two millennia between 3500 and 1200 BCE. According to the prevalent biblical interpretation, the second millennia BCE also marked the time of the life of Jewish patriarch Abraham, who according to the Bible journeyed through the desert in more than one occasion.

“In ancient times, the combination of a semi-desert or desert climate and the presence of natural water sources encouraged populations to settle in those areas, as we see in the cases of Egypt, Mesopotamia and the Jordan Valley. However, settlement sites in the heart of a region lacking water sources like the Negev, and especially its highlands, is very surprising,” Gabriel Ore, the leading author of the paper, explained to The Jerusalem Post.

“The question is, why develop methods of collecting runoff water in an environment with such few rain events in a year? Why did those ancient populations invest a lot of resources in quarrying and digging water cisterns in a sparse area without natural vegetation?” he added.

In the paper, the researchers analyzed different types of structures uncovered in the desert: open cisterns dug in soft clayey marl, bell-shaped cisterns, small bowl-shaped cisterns and roofed cisterns, with the latter three types excavated in hard limestone or chalk.

Ore pointed out that no ceramic vessels were uncovered in the surroundings of the facilities, except at times some items from a multitude of periods due to the fact that the cisterns were used by other local groups including the Bedouins much later on.

However, if the lack of pottery represented an obstacle to date the cisterns, the researchers were still able to find a correlation between the type of rock out of which the cisterns were excavated and the type of metals which had to be used to do it.

“The historical metallurgical development moved from soft metals to hard metals - copper, bronze, iron to steel. Soft metals allowed quarrying in softer rocks, like clay and marl, harder materials required harder metals,” the archaeologist said.

The group was able to identify a spatial connection between earlier sites and cisterns hewn in softer rocks and later sites and cisterns hewn in harder rocks, with the former dating back to the Bronze Age and the latter to the Iron Age.

Ore pointed out that in the case of the open cisterns, the mystery on what motivated their creators goes even deeper.

“Evaporation from open cisterns in the desert climate is very fast. Why did they make the effort of quarrying cisterns if the water in them would last only for a very short period of time?” he highlighted.

A hypothesis, Ore suggested, could be that the structures were not built in order to serve a settled population, but rather merchants and convoys traveling on an ancient trade route.

“The Negev Highlands are located exactly on a straight line connecting a very important copper mining area in the Bronze Age - Feinen in the Kingdom of Jordan southeast of the Dead Sea - and

the centers of power of Pharaonic Egypt,” he explained to the Post. “The trade routes for transporting goods in ancient times were critical to allow settlement and support their economy. It is possible that those ancient inhabitants of the region invested in the design and construction of open cisterns for the needs of the convoys that carried copper and other commodities.”