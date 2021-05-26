The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Eden Alene releases Hebrew cover of Disney Princess anthem 'Starting Now'

New song dropped less than a week after her participation in Eurovision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 13:34
Participant Eden Alene of Israel performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Participant Eden Alene of Israel performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli singer Eden Alene released the Hebrew version of the newest anthem of Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration, less than a week after representing Israel at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, N12 reported.
Called "Starting Now," the song was recorded for Disney by R&B singer Brandy.
Brandy's version was originally released for the soundtrack of the 1997 live action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy in the titular role, which is available on Disney Plus.
 
The song was also released as the official anthem of Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration, a year-long world-wide event that was kicked off in late April and works to spotlight "the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world," Disney announced in a press release.
The song will be featured in the Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration music special debuting in August.
Due to its prominence, the song was covered in multiple languages, with Alene being chosen to sing the Hebrew version. Her cover comes following her performance in Eurovision, where she placed 17th in the finals


