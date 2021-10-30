The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Efrat Rubin brings dance into the art gallery

Artist Efrat Rubin wanted to create a dance performance that would give the viewer the feeling of being at an art gallery.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 15:11
EFRAT RUBIN’S ‘Hi Can I help You.’ (photo credit: EFRAT MAZOR)
EFRAT RUBIN’S ‘Hi Can I help You.’
(photo credit: EFRAT MAZOR)
Efrat Rubin is not an artist easily categorized. Her works span several media, an ever-expanding circle of expression that Rubin calls upon to realize her visions. Be it with her works in dance, video or painting, Rubin moves easily between artistic spaces, at home in a dance studio, gallery, theater or public arena.
In her upcoming endeavor, a curated weekend, she will apply the sensibility of a gallery visit to a live performance. Re-site, a two-day event at the Arab-Jewish Community Center in Jaffa, invites audience members to view performances free of charge.
“In visual art galleries, the entry is always free,” says Rubin over coffee early in the morning in central Tel Aviv, after having just delivered one of her two children to school nearby. “I wanted to use this model.”
The gallery atmosphere will carry through to the actual performances, Rubin explains. Along with carefully selecting the artists who will participate, Rubin gave a great deal of thought to the location in which each person will present their work.
“If I go to see Adi Boutrous perform One More Thing at the Suzanne Dellal Center, it has a very different feeling than seeing the same work on a basketball court,” she says. “Shira Eviatar will present Evyatar/Said in a library that is a wholly different experience than seeing the very same solo on stage. The idea here was to present dance to a different audience in a different way.”
‘MISSING FACES’ by Iris Erez. (credit: Sigal Dahan) ‘MISSING FACES’ by Iris Erez. (credit: Sigal Dahan)
In selecting the works that would be part of Re-site, Rubin had several issues in mind such as technology, tradition and the relationship between Arabs and Jews.
In fact, Rubin’s newest creation, entitled Hi, Can I Help You?, is an examination of the place of technology in our personal lives. It will be shown twice during the weekend.
“During the corona period, I didn’t have personal interactions outside of my house,” she says. “That was really lacking for me. I missed seeing my students. I began to feel as if I was in a movie. No one asked me how I am in that way you ask people who you meet during the day. I developed this internal dialogue, almost like a medical exam for myself. The questions I asked myself became the basis for Hi, Can I Help You?” 
The work is a collaboration with artists Uri Levinson and Iris Mualem.
Another work that focuses on technology in post-corona existence is Missing Faces by Iris Erez.
“There is this absurdity to three performers hiding behind screens, performing with a screen on their face,” explains Rubin. “They swipe pictures on their faces, and it changes the way you see them.”
Other works to be performed are Maayan Liebman Sharon’s Nap in Front of the Sea, which is based on Nap in Front of the Knesset. “The beach in Jaffa is a very charged place,” says Rubin. “I think this work will be incredibly poignant in this location.”
Basma Bader and Yara Shaban will perform a site-specific work that deals with language. In this performance/installation, the two women write out sentences in chalk, interspersing moments of intimate whispering with the audience into their action. “Their piece looks for communication that doesn’t exist,” says Rubin.
She explains that Re-site is a project long in the making.
“We submitted the concept for funding before corona started – now it feels like it was 10 years ago,” she laughs. “We had to postpone the event twice because of corona-related issues. We received support from the National Lottery Organization (Mifal Hapayis). It was hard to decide when to do it because we were worried about having to delay once again.”
Now, having landed on a date that seems likely to occur, Rubin is carefully counting the number of registered audience members (the event is almost completely booked) and gearing up to unveil what is likely to become an annual event. 
Re-site will take place on November 12 and 13 at the Arab-Jewish Community Center in Jaffa. For more information and to register, visit https://www.almamusicpro.com/about-4.


Tags dance jaffa art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by