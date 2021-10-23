The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

The world is fighting for COVID treatment, here’s how Israel is helping:

Israel, the Start-Up Nation, has played – and continues to play – a significant role in the fight for a cure for corona. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 16:45
An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. (photo credit: MERCK & CO INC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021.
(photo credit: MERCK & CO INC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
After 18 months of dedicated work by scientists and doctors from around the world, promising results of new drugs to treat COVID-19 are starting to be released.
Israel, the Start-Up Nation, has played – and continues to play – a significant role in the fight for a cure for corona. 
Earlier this month, Merck announced that it had applied for emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its oral antiviral medicine Molnupiravir. The drug, when given within the first five days of the onset of the virus, was found effective for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
Merck submitted Phase III trial data that was conducted at dozens of clinics around the world that showed Molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%.
The first patient dosed with Molnupiravir during its Phase II trial was in Israel at Hadassah University Medical Center, under the oversight of Prof. Yossi Caraco.
“In the beginning, everyone was really focused on the really sick patients,” Caraco recalled. “I thought the approach of [targeting] moderate patients would be beneficial and was really eager to take part in this study. We were chosen.”
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Caraco led the Phase II study for Merck (legally known as MSD in Israel), which ran from late fall of 2020 through April 2021. Caraco presented the data from this trial himself in July at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, shortly after the Phase III trial was launched.
The last phase did not include Israel, Caraco said, mainly because the country had few eligible participants, since the majority of Israeli adults are vaccinated. 
Only a few days after Merck made its announcement, an American-Israeli company also shared analysis of its Phase II/III trial of a drug targeting moderately severe patients – people who were receiving oxygen support and had pneumonia. 
RedHill Biopharma, the developer of the drug Opaganib, showed that its drug resulted in a statistically significant 62% reduction in mortality of COVID-19 patients versus treatment with a placebo.
Opaganib is an oral antiviral and anti-inflammatory pill.
Patients left the hospital a median of four days earlier when they took Opaganib – a cumulative savings of 524 days of hospitalization across the group of 251 study participants who received the treatment by day 42. Specifically, patients treated with Opaganib showed a median time of 10 days to discharge versus 14 days for the placebo arm.
Finally, it also showed statistically significant improved outcomes in time to room air: Some 77% of Opaganib-treated patients reached room air by day 14 versus 63.5% for placebo.
In total, 475 people were enrolled in the study. Participants were randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either the drug or a placebo on top of standard-of-care therapy.
The company’s Chief Operating Officer Gilead Raday said that RedHill is already in discussion with the FDA to determine the next steps, as it continues to analyze the results of the Phase II/III trial. He said the company will also appeal to the European Medicines Agency and to the regulatory bodies of some of the other countries that were included in the study, including those in South Africa and Israel, for emergency approval. 
“We are really proud to have completed this study,” Raday said. 
Two other relevant announcements were also made in the last month or so, the first by Todos Medical, a medical diagnostics company located in Rehovot and New York.
The company announced mid-September that it had received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a trademark covering its oral antiviral drug known as Tollovir. 
The company completed a successful Phase I trial in 2020 evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tollovir in collaboration with NLC Pharma Israel. Todos and NLC are now enrolling patients in a Phase II clinical study in Israel of hospitalized patients and finalizing the details of a Phase II/III study of both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients that should be ready soon. 
Tollovir aims to inhibit the 3CL protease, the main protease found in coronaviruses and their fundamental reproductive mechanism.
“While we are pushing forward with our efforts to complete ongoing clinical studies in Israel and initiate pivotal studies in India, we are also very focused on engaging the US FDA to evaluate Tollovir potentially as part of the emergency use authorization pathway,” Todos Medical President and CEO Gerald Commissiong said.
He added that the results from the first clinical trial are being readied for release. 
Finally, the Israeli Patent Office issued a new patent earlier this month covering the immunotherapy drug Allocetra, the brainchild of Hadassah’s Dr. Dror Mevorach, which is being developed by the clinical-stage company Enlivex Therapeutics. 
Allocetra is meant to treat a wide range of cases in which there is an overreaction of the immune system, which leads to an increase in the secretion of proteins by cells of the immune system called cytokines and causes a cytokine storm. As such, in addition to use against COVID-19, it has been successfully tested on sepsis and bone marrow transplant patients.
A cytokine storm is when the immune system essentially goes into overdrive and begins attacking healthy cells.
“One of the best things that we see is that we were able to significantly shorten the time at the hospital for these patients,” Mevorach told the Post earlier this year, shortly after a handful of COVID-19 patients received the experimental treatment in a first trial. “We could significantly reduce the burden on Israelis hospitals and those in other countries.”


Tags Israel health medicine Coronavirus COVID-19 Merck
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's medical intern, resident strike is over, bringing needed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Kohavi's political ambitions impact military considerations? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Abraham Accords: Is the Israel-Arab circle of peace expansion over? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by