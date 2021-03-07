The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Georgia only country to recognize green passports - report

Despite statements of allowing Israelis with green passports to travel, neither Greece or Cyprus recognize Israel's green passports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 7, 2021 02:38
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel is set to reopen the airport and allow Israelis with green passports to travel abroad, but aside from Georgia, no country in the world will recognize the green passport to let tourists enter, ynet reported early Sunday morning. 
This is despite statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding reopening tourism with Cyprus and Greece for vaccinated Israelis, as no agreement has yet to be signed between them.
In February, Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotkis had announced that Israelis would be allowed to fly to Greece without needing to be tested for COVID-19 or spend time in isolation. 
Similar statements were also made two weeks ago by Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis, when he had come to Israel.
According to diplomatic sources cited by ynet, there is "strong opposition" in the European Union against member states signing this deal, with Germany reportedly being the biggest source of opposition, partially out of a desire to strengthen domestic tourism within Europe to boost the economy.
Green passports are given out to Israelis who have received two vaccine doses, and are considered inoculated against the virus, as well as to Israelis who have recovered from COVID-19.
They are forming a key part of Israel's reopening strategy, with passports needed to enter gyms, theaters, hotels, concerts and synagogues, as well as travel abroad. 
Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer Green Passport
