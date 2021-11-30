Exhibit to showcase paints by special-needs artist Rami Zemah

Rami Zemah's paintings will be featured at the new ''An Inclusive View'' exhibition (credit: Courtesy)

SHEKEL CEO, Clara Feldman, feels the exhibition is significant. “You see here, how important it is to provide people with disabilities the support they need to realize their individual potential, how imperative it is to give them a chance to fulfill their personal dreams. It was a privilege to assist Rami in achieving his artistic ambitions.”SHEKEL is widely recognized as Israel’s leading organization for the inclusion of people with special needs within the general community. In addition to its popular cultural and leisure programs, SHEKEL programs include housing in the community, vocational rehabilitation and training, employment in the free market, therapeutic services, programs for children with special needs, and accessibility, assisting thousands of adults and children in Jerusalem and throughout the country. SHEKEL programs serve religious and secular Jews, Muslims and Christians alike, allowing them to take their place as a vital part of Israeli society.