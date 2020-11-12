The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Facebook and Anne Frank: New take paints famous diary with 2020 vision

This book has many valuable lessons for children, particularly during this time of political unrest and increasing intolerance and antisemitism.

By AYELET RAYMOND  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 12:34
ISRAELI SINGER Anat Efraty plays the role of the diarist in the opera ‘The Anne Frank Diary’ at the Austrian parliament, 1998 (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAELI SINGER Anat Efraty plays the role of the diarist in the opera ‘The Anne Frank Diary’ at the Austrian parliament, 1998
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A terrific book has been added to the canon of books related to Anne Frank, the German-Dutch teenager who kept a diary while hiding from the Nazis during World War II.
The latest, by celebrated author Brad Meltzer, is called I am Anne Frank and is the 22nd book in his “Ordinary People Change the World” series, a collection that has included the likes of Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Billie Jean King and Sonia Sotomayor.
Over 3.7 million books have been printed since Meltzer and artist Christopher Eliopoulos created the series in 2014. Meltzer believes the magic in the books lies not in his writing but in the accessible stories and beautiful illustrations that are a hallmark of the series.
For the Jewish Meltzer, this book is his most personal to date, and the first one that is centered around the subject’s religion.
In each of the books in the series, Eliopoulos includes an illustration of Brad hidden within, Where’s Waldo?-style. But in I Am Anne Frank, for the first time, Brad is depicted wearing a kippah. The book I Am Albert Einstein also has a Jewish protagonist, but in that book, Einstein’s religion was not emphasized.
When I asked him why, Meltzer told me. “As someone who is Jewish, it was important for our readers to know, they now have a friend who’s Jewish. This is why I asked Chris to draw me with a yarmulke in this one.”
This book has many valuable lessons for children, particularly during this time of political unrest and increasing intolerance and antisemitism.
Meltzer shares many important tenets from his Jewish faith in I Am Anne Frank, including the popular Jewish saying that to save one person is to save the world. According to Meltzer, this reminds each one of us that “wherever we’re from, we have a responsibility to one another.”
In much the same way, social media have the power to change the world. Recently, Facebook and Twitter announced they will ban posts denying the Holocaust, a ban that was well past due.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the ban is “supported by the well-documented rise in antisemitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.”
Zuckerberg’s comments come nearly 70 years after Otto Frank released his daughter’s diary.
Said the elder Frank at the time: “I hope Anne’s book will have an effect on the rest of your life so that, insofar as it is possible in your own circumstances, you will work for unity and peace.”
These words from Otto Frank are relevant today more than ever.
I hope social media giants continue to heed Frank’s message and spread unity and peace rather than hate and denial.
The writer is a film and musical director for the American children’s television show My Hebrewland and the Kosher Barbie character.
I am Anne Frank
By Brad Meltzer
Dial Books
40 pages; $7.99



Tags Anne Frank Nazis antisemitism book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by