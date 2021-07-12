The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Historical Jerusalem landmark to be lit up at night

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
JULY 12, 2021 19:50
The facade of the Talitha Kumi building lit up (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The facade of the Talitha Kumi building lit up
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The Jerusalem Municipality has finished a project to lighten the Taitha Kumi building façade on King George Street.
As part of the project, the façade was installed with a hidden electric cable to light it up at night, and olive trees and other greenery were planted in the vicinity.
Additionally, a "mythological clock" on the façade will be set.
The façade of the historical building stands on King George street. The building functioned as an orphanage for young girls in the 19th century. The building was destroyed in 1980, and the façade was rebuilt on site. 
"Talitha Kumi" is a phrase in Aramaic, which means "little girl, rise," and it comes from a story in which Jesus brought a 12-year-old girl back to life in Mark 5:41. 
Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Leon said: "The Jerusalem Municipality works hard to illuminate buildings and improve the city's face, while taking into account its historical, mythological and authentic elements. We will continue to beautify the city that is unparalleled in the world." 


Tags Jerusalem history buildings
