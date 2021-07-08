This 'pre-boot camp' project helps teach young men about the military

An initiative by the Jerusalem Municipality, considered to be a "pre-boot camp," helps teenage boys ages 17-19 to learn about the military system, to know their abilities and to better know themselves in preparation for their IDF service. This project just recently ended after four months of "pre-training" for the IDF, and was launched in collaboration with the Jerusalem Military Recruiting Office. The boys involved in the project have often come from difficult and risky life situations, but work hand-in-hand with the Division for the Advancement of Youth and Young People at the Jerusalem Municipality. Even if they had difficulties in the recruitment process or have an 'exempt' status from the military, they intend to enlist in the IDF anyway. During their time in the program, the boys were given a pre-training course, in which they engaged in multiple physical activities, but were accompanied by professionals.
One graduate of the program said that despite the difficulty, the course was proven to be beneficial, and also stated that he is eager to enlist in the IDF next week. Moshe Leon, mayor of Jerusalem, congratulated the Division for the Advancement of Youth of the municipality, stating that "This has been an exciting journey that these young people have gone through, a journey that will lead them to important and meaningful service."