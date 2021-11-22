Holon Mediatheque opens first children’s cinematheque in Israel

The Children’s Cinematheque, the first cinema in Israel especially for children, was launched Sunday by the Holon Mediatheque and the Holon Municipality . It will be open to the public in early December.

The Children’s Cinematheque will offer a unique film viewing experience for children and the whole family that will include classic and contemporary films, international films from different countries that are not shown in commercial cinemas, silent films accompanied by live music, as well as new films and preview screenings.

In addition, there will be special screenings on various topics, featuring film clips that have been edited and adapted especially for children. The film screenings will be accompanied by a variety of cinematic enrichment activities that include an international film festival for children, dubbing workshops, an animation workshop, a special effects workshop, a make-up workshop and more.

The children (and their parents) can relax on the colorful sofas specially designed for family viewing or with friends, eat popcorn that sells for NIS 10 and watch movies on a big screen, with cutting edge projection and sound system. Tickets will run from NIS 25-32 and there are various packages available.

The Children’s Cinematheque is located inside the Mediatheque complex in Holon , an accessible and easy-to-reach compound with a large free parking lot. The old hall of the complex, which is shaped like a round egg, was completely dismantled and redesigned as a colorful and inviting 100-seat cinema. The new hall was designed by architect Shaul Kenner, who specializes in designing entertainment centers and movie theaters.

The Children’s Cinematheque will be a key part of the Meditatheque, the multidisciplinary cultural complex of Holon, and will join the cultural institutions operating within it, including the Holon Cinematheque, the Mediatheque Theater for Children and Youth, the Holon Museum of Design, the Israeli Museum of Cartoons and Comics, the Digital Art Center, and the Library and Knowledge Network.

Among the first programs will be a tribute to Disney films, including the original, classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and The Jungle Book. Programs to take place during Hanukkah include meetings with Israeli animators, who will teach their techniques to children.