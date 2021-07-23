The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

How the Peretz family are expanding culture and tourism in Jerusalem

Peretz — Mother and son — have initiated cultural and tourism projects like an aerial rope adventure in the Holy City.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
JULY 23, 2021 05:47
Miriam Peretz Jerusalem Summer campaign (photo credit: OHAD KAB)
Miriam Peretz Jerusalem Summer campaign
(photo credit: OHAD KAB)
 
The municipality is inviting Israeli tourists to forget their troubles for a short while and pay a visit to the capital, and while you’re there, fly on an omega – aerial rope adventure – climb on walls or enjoy other attractions.
Miriam Peretz – educator, a twofold bereaved mother, Israel Prize laureate, and losing candidate to Isaac Herzog in the recent presidential election – is currently the face of the campaign launched by Safra Square to boost local tourism. Her sweet, smiling face can be seen in several locations, inviting Israelis to spend some summer days in Jerusalem. 
Peretz is also the mother of Elyasaf Peretz, recently appointed head of the municipality’s Culture Administration. According to sources at Safra Square, the decision to put the elder Peretz at the center of the campaign was made by an advertising company alone. The problem is that it’s not up to the PR people themselves to look into any potential conflict of interest in this particular choice, or if perhaps the mother’s appointment was just not a good choice.
That would be the responsibility of the head of the Culture Administration, or perhaps head of the Spokesperson and Information Department, which oversees the whole campaign – though apparently such a review has not taken place, according to a reliable source. 
Moreover, the municipality – with its nearly 11,000 employees – also has a tourism department, but it was not involved, neither in the development of this campaign nor in the budget planning, says the source. Municipal officials with years of expertise regarding Jerusalem tourism were not invited to give their input. Neither was Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who holds the Tourism portfolio. She says she was not informed and discovered the existence of the campaign only once it went out to the larger public. 
The fact that Peretz’s son Elyasaf is a high-ranking official at the municipality is apparently a delicate matter. It should have been reviewed by various high-ranking officials and perhaps even the municipality’s legal adviser. The matter is seen as even more sensitive because Mayor Moshe Lion is known to be close to the Peretz family.
Peretz has decided to donate her salary from this campaign to a nonprofit association of her choice, not yet chosen, through the PR company. 
A municipality spokesman said that the tender for the campaign was handled according to the strict regulations specified and that Peretz’s son was at no stage involved.


Tags Tourism culture in jerusalem Miriam Peretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by