Interfaith Seder wishes to celebrate freedom from oppression

An interfaith Passover Seder will take place on March 28 with the goal of bringing together people of all faiths to celebrate freedom from oppression, according to an announcement by Lake Worth Interfaith Network. The Seder was organized with the idea of celebrating peace and freedom for all different faiths and religions, and was co-produced with Rabbi Marc Labowitz. “I grew up in New York with a predominantly Orthodox Jewish background, leading me to be a man of faith, appreciation, and gratitude," David Hall, President of the Lake Worth Interfaith Network, explained.According to his statement, he later learned that there is more to faith than one religion.“Passover is one of the most popular holidays in Judaism and what better way to celebrate than with our Seder with all different people of all different faiths,” Rabbi Marc Labowitz said. “Passover reminds us all about the joy of liberty. Everyone is welcome at our virtual Passover Seder,” Rabbi Labowitz added.Sponsors of the event include Mark Gerson, author of “The Telling: How Judaism's Essential Book Reveals the Meaning of Life,” Emory University Candler School of Technology and Jerry Glantz, author of “The Man who Spoke to God.”In the past, other none-conventional Seder dinners have been held, such as 2016's Seder at Holot detention facility for asylum-seekers held by activists who wished to give those held there a good meal.
For more information, go to https://passoverinterfaithseder.org/