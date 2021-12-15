Israel Museum appoints new director

The Israel Museum announced Wednesday the appointment of Denis Weil as its new director. Currently, dean and professor of Design at the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Weil brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in public and private sectors to the institution.

A native of Switzerland, he was unanimously elected by the Museum’s Board of Directors following an extensive search that included candidates from Israel and abroad. Weil assumes his position at the Jerusalem museum on March 1.

“Throughout his career, Denis has been an innovator who has led scholars and creatives in research-driven inquiry that has generated meaningful cultural, educational, and social programs and impacts for both individuals and communities,” said Isaac Molho, Chair of the Board of the Israel Museum. “His experience as a leader, manager, fundraiser, and designer, together with his forward-looking vision for the Museum, will serve us well as we build upon the success of the past 56 years in creating an even more exciting future.”

“It will truly be an honor to lead one of the most important museums in the world during this time to expand the cultural, educational, and civic roles it plays in Israel and internationally,” said Weil. “Innovation is sparked by collaboration and creativity, and I look forward to working with the Museum’s talented staff to both strengthen and reimagine the ways in which we engage the public with our exceptional collections, exhibitions, scholarship, and programs inside the Museum and beyond.”

Weil succeeds Professor Ido Bruno, who completed his tenure on November 30. Bruno steered the museum during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic which shuttered the museum for many months.

Sections of the ancient Dead Sea scrolls are seen on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 14, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Bruno stepped into his role in 2017, following the sudden resignation of Eran Neuman, formerly the head of the Azrieli School of Architecture at Tel Aviv University and currently the dean of the Yolanda and David Katz Faculty of the Arts, TAU. Neuman left fewer than three months after he was appointed.

Many in the art world felt Neuman did not anticipate how much interference there would be from his predecessor, James Snyder, who was the director of the museum for nearly 20 years and is now the executive director of the Jerusalem Foundation.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.