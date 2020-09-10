The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli musicians failing to meet COVID-19 guidelines during concerts

Singer Rotem Cohen was seen walking into his largely-unmasked crowd during his performance, shaking hands and even kissing some of his fans on the cheek.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 02:22
Music in Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda amid coronavirus outbreak, July 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Music in Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda amid coronavirus outbreak, July 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A recent string of videos showing packed crowds ignoring social distancing guidelines at music concerts has drawn criticism, prompting many to fear the government will again need to place a ban on large gatherings and culture events, fearing mass transmission.
On Wednesday evening, Ynet reporter Ran Sarig tweeted a series of videos which show audiences and performers at two large concerts not complying with the strict social distancing guidelines currently in place for live music events.
During a Lior Narkis performance at a wedding, the singer can be seen telling the audience to jump in the air, contrary to coronavirus guidelines.

One week prior to the event, Narkis received criticism for a different wedding wherein both he and his audience allegedly disobeyed coronvirus guidelines.
Singer Rotem Cohen went even further regarding non-compliance to coronavirus guidelines, as video from a performance on Wednesday night in Holon shows him walking into his largely-unmasked crowd, shaking hands and even kissing some of his fans on the cheek.
 
Cohen's spokesman said in response to the incident that "the event in Holon was held according to coronavirus outdoor guidelines, in capsules as required. Since the audience ate and drank during the show, with permission, some people did remove masks for some time. Ushers asked them to put the masks back on as much as possible. Rotem, the musicians and the crew are happy for the opportunity to return something of their livelihood and passion for the stage after many months, and we are all still learning how to function in the new situation. Of course, we will try to be even more careful in future shows to keep the audience and production healthy."
A day earlier, a wedding performance by popular singer Eden Ben Zaken was stopped and restarted on three separate occasions due to overcrowding. 
In mid-August, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein permitted for outdoor concerts to be held under strict restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the guidelines, food can only be sold as takeaway with orders made in advance by phone or online, and waiters are to deliver it to prevent crowding. 
In addition, performers cannot approach the audience and the stage and the audience must be a minimum of six meters apart. Audiences must have marked seats and be separated using partitions into capsules of 20 people. 


