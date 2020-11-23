The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli-Polish conductor Gabriel Chmura dies at 74

His life was a deeply moving artistic journey that had the merit of rejoining cultures and hearts.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 19:59
GABRIEL CHMURA (photo credit: Courtesy)
GABRIEL CHMURA
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Lovers of music in Israel and Poland lowered their heads on Thursday to mark the passing of Israeli-Polish conductor Gabriel Chmura at 74. His death was announced in Poznan, where he served as that city’s Great Theater Musical director.
An accomplished conductor, Chmura (the name means “cloud” in Polish) did much for the work of composer Mieczyslaw Weinberg. Chmura and others labored to offer the Polish-born Jewish composer largely ignored by the Soviet Union a seat at the table next to other greats of his generation, among them Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich.
Born in Wroclaw in 1946 to Yechiel and Zusza, Chmura began his musical education at the age of six under pianist Adam Kopycinski. Conductor of the men’s orchestra in Auschwitz, Kopycinski was allowed by the Nazis to recruit Jews to the orchestra in the autumn of 1944. After the war he would go on to found the Wroclaw Philharmonic Orchestra. The Chmura family emigrated from Poland to Israel in 1957 and he resumed his musical training under pianist Natan Mishori and other distinguished teachers.
He was awarded a scholarship to study under French conductor Pierre Dervaux in 1968. At the age of 25 he won first prize in Berlin at the Herbert von Karajan competition. The young man called his parents to tell them they had not sacrificed for his musical training in vain, Maariv reported at the time. Karajan reportedly took an interest in Chmura and advanced his career, inviting him to conduct the Berlin Philharmonic in a performance of The Firebird by Stravinsky.
Chmura rapidly became a conductor of note, accepting the position of music director of the opera house in Aachen in 1974 and, later, music director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa in 1987. He gained a great deal of note in his long artistic path, eventually returning to Poland to serve as music director of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Katowice.
In 2011 he was awarded the Jan Kiepura Prize for Best Operatic Conducting. Working with British Opera Director David Pountney, he produced Weinberg’s opera The Passenger in Warsaw. The musical work is based on the same-titled 1962 novel by Polish Auschwitz prisoner Zofia Posmysz, who worked with Pountney on the production. Chmura was awarded the Gloria Artis Gold Medal for his service to Polish culture three years ago.
As a conductor, his genius was often recorded. His CBS recording of Haydn’s Symphonies No. 6,7 and 8 with the National Arts Centre Orchestra was chosen by the American Record Guide as a “Best Choice” and nominated for the Canadian Juno awards of 1990 for best classical music album. The last concert Chmura conducted was given in Poznan on October 2. His life was a deeply moving artistic journey that had the merit of rejoining cultures and hearts.


Tags music poland musical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by