The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli-US film history is front and center in ‘The Ambassador’

It stars Robert Mitchum as Peter Hacker, the US ambassador to Israel, as he sets up meetings with members of the PLO to try to get direct negotiations going between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 29, 2021 22:16
Robert Mitchum, Ellen Burstyn and Donald Pleasence in The Ambassador by Quentin Tarantino (photo credit: METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER STUDIOS)
Robert Mitchum, Ellen Burstyn and Donald Pleasence in The Ambassador by Quentin Tarantino
(photo credit: METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER STUDIOS)
A unique piece of Israeli-American cinema history unspooled at the Cannon Group tribute at the Jerusalem Film Festival, hosted and programmed by Quentin Tarantino, on Friday, when the 1984 movie, The Ambassador, which is about the peace process, was shown.
This movie, directed by J. Lee Thompson, one of Tarantino’s favorite directors, has probably not been shown on the big screen here since its release over three decades ago, but it proved to be riveting viewing, on several levels. First, it combines a thriller filled with sex and violence with an earnest story about the peace process, surely the only Hollywood movie ever to attempt this. It stars Robert Mitchum as Peter Hacker, the US ambassador to Israel, who is usually accompanied by the embassy security chief, Frank (Rock Hudson), as he sets up meetings with members of the PLO to try to get direct negotiations going between the Palestinians and the Israelis, which makes the Israeli government nervous.
The movie is loosely based on the Elmore Leonard novel, 52 Pickup, about a businessman who is blackmailed and Hacker is a very undiplomatic straight talker. Hacker’s wife, Alex (Ellen Burstyn, the star of The Exorcist), feels neglected by her husband’s devotion to world peace and is having an affair with a Palestinian antiques dealer in the Old City of Jerusalem who turns out to be an important PLO official.
Frank knows about this and has been secretly filming Alex’s trysts in graphic detail. The film he shoots gets stolen by the Mossad and falls into the hands of blackmailers.
And then it gets complicated.
Mitchum, best known for his chilling portrayal of psychos in such films as The Night of the Hunter and the original Cape Fear, which was also directed by Thompson, was struggling with alcoholism and it was reportedly a difficult shoot. Hudson had AIDS and although he looks a bit thin in some scenes, he is as handsome as ever in his final feature film. Burstyn has some nude scenes and gets the best lines, at one point saying, “This isn’t the holy land, it’s the holier-than-thou land.”
Unlike so many films, which use a few establishing shots from Israel but are made somewhere else, the movie was shot on location in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Negev, which gives the scenes local color and authenticity. The Jerusalem Post can be glimpsed atop the desks of both the ambassador and the Israeli defense minister (Donald Pleasence, who played Blofeld in You Only Live Twice). In a very strange scene, the defense minister chooses Yad Vashem for a conversation about the compromising film and graphic Holocaust photos are shown in close-up.
The supporting cast is a Who’s Who of Israeli actors, many of whom are big stars today. Uri Gavriel (currently appearing in Hit & Run), Sasson Gabay (The Band’s Visit) and Moshe Ivgy all play Arab students and terrorists.
Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT, photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2018. (credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN)Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT, photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2018. (credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN)
Singer Shmulik Kraus portrays a brooding assassin who comes from abroad to take out the ambassador. Chelli Goldenberg plays a dogged journalist, while Michal Bat-Adam, is involved in the theft of the film of the ambassador’s wife. Yosef Shiloach (The Policeman) and Zachi Noy (Lemon Popsicle/Eskimo Limon) are blackmailers, while another Eskimo Limon star, Yftach Katzur, plays a Jewish student.
In spite of the melodramatic plot, the message that the peace process is urgently needed comes through loud and clear. “I haven’t got that much time and neither has this country of yours,” Hacker says at the end.


Tags Jerusalem cinema Quentin Tarantino Israeli Palestinian Conflict Jerusalem Film Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The bloodbath in the Arab community in Israel must end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by