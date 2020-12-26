Israel's cultural institutions light up in red for 'Red Alert' protest

The Habima National Theater building in Tel Aviv and the Ghetto Fighters' House Museum in northern Israel shone red as a part of the worldwide Red Alert Campaign, which seeks to raise funds and awareness for employees in live entertainment and cultural institutions which have been financially damaged by the coronavirus crisis



#redalertil pic.twitter.com/bBX4YBxLOj תיאטרון הבימה בת"א ובניין העירייה, יחד עם מוסדות תרבות ברחבי הארץ והעולם, מוארים הערב באדום כחלק ממחאה על החידלון בתחום מאז החלה המגיפה. כ- 150 אלף עובדים בישראל, בהם תאורנים, מפעילי קול, עובדי במה, שחקנים, מנהלות הצגה, סדרנים ועוד, טרם שבו לפעילות כלשהיא @ynetalerts December 26, 2020 Yigal Cohen, director of the Ghetto Fighters' House Museum, said of the campaign on Saturday that "Hundreds of thousands of employees of cultural institutions in Israel and around the world have been forced to be unemployed for almost a year due to the coronavirus crisis. "We call on the leaders of our government not to forget this large and important public that has long been unemployed and waiting for a solution. Culture is the lifeblood of our society - we must not set it aside," Cohen added.

The city of Rehovot lit up its Municipal Culture Hall, while the city's youth center lit up in red as well, to show their support for the cause.

The Red Alert Campaign evolved from the British #WeMakeEvents campaign, which began in April to highlight the plight of everyone involved in the supply chain of the live entertainment industry.

In August, #WeMakeEvents' campaign culminated in a national "Red Alert - Throw Us a Line" day of action across the entire UK.

In late September, cultural institutions around the world lit up in red as a show of solidarity, and to spread awareness of the pain undergone by employees of the live entertainment industry.

