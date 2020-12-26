The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's cultural institutions light up in red for 'Red Alert' protest

The Red Alert Campaign evolved from the British #WeMakeEvents campaign, which began in April to highlight the plight of everyone involved in the supply chain of the live entertainment industry.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 26, 2020 22:07
The Ghetto Fighters' House Museum in northern Israel is illuminated in red as a part of the worldwide Red Alert Campaign, which seeks to raise awareness and funds for employees in live entertainment and cultural institutions who have been financially ruined by the COVID-19 crisis. 26, December, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY GHETTO FIGHTERS' HOUSE MUSEUM)
The Ghetto Fighters' House Museum in northern Israel is illuminated in red as a part of the worldwide Red Alert Campaign, which seeks to raise awareness and funds for employees in live entertainment and cultural institutions who have been financially ruined by the COVID-19 crisis. 26, December, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY GHETTO FIGHTERS' HOUSE MUSEUM)
Cultural institutions around Israel were illuminated in red on Saturday night as part of a national day of identification with cultural institutions around the world.
The Habima National Theater building in Tel Aviv and the Ghetto Fighters' House Museum in northern Israel shone red as a part of the worldwide Red Alert Campaign, which seeks to raise funds and awareness for employees in live entertainment and cultural institutions which have been financially damaged by the coronavirus crisis.
Yigal Cohen, director of the Ghetto Fighters' House Museum, said of the campaign on Saturday that "Hundreds of thousands of employees of cultural institutions in Israel and around the world have been forced to be unemployed for almost a year due to the coronavirus crisis.
"We call on the leaders of our government not to forget this large and important public that has long been unemployed and waiting for a solution. Culture is the lifeblood of our society - we must not set it aside," Cohen added.
The city of Rehovot lit up its Municipal Culture Hall, while the city's youth center lit up in red as well, to show their support for the cause. 
The Red Alert Campaign evolved from the British #WeMakeEvents campaign, which began in April to highlight the plight of everyone involved in the supply chain of the live entertainment industry.
In August, #WeMakeEvents' campaign culminated in a national "Red Alert - Throw Us a Line" day of action across the entire UK. 
In late September, cultural institutions around the world lit up in red as a show of solidarity, and to spread awareness of the pain undergone by employees of the live entertainment industry.


