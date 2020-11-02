The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Italian food week in Israel moves online during coronavirus pandemic

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 03:06
The fifth Italian food week in Israel will take place starting on November 23, the Italian Tourist Board in Israel (ENIT) and the Italian Embassy  in Israel announced. This is at the same time as other Italian food weeks take place worldwide in dozens of countries.
The food week will include cooking and baking workshops held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The workshops will be focused on Italian favorites like pizza, polenta, bread and wine, though there will be a workshop for kids focused on Nutella. 
The week will also include a classic-car road trip from Tel Aviv to Israel's North organized by ENIT and Alfa Romeo. 
ENIT in Israel was "pleased to announce the fifth Italian food week in Israel, that will happen simultaneously in dozens of countries around the world. In the spirit of the times, this year we will virtually host leading Italian chefs virtually that will bring the smells and the nature of the Italian kitchen to kitchens all across Israel in a variety of cooking, baking, wine and ice cream workshops. 
There will be workshops on street foods from all around Italy that will be broadcast live from places like Naples and Sicily. 
Some of Italy's top chefs will take part in the week including winners of prestigious cooking awards such as the 2019 winner of the world's best pizza award chef Franco Pepe. 


