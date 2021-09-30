The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem highlights: Week of October 1-7

What's new in Israel's capital in the upcoming week.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 19:52
FROM LEFT) American broadcaster Edward R. Murrow, prime ministerial secretary Yitzhak Navon, spokesman Moshe Pearlman and prime minister David ben-Gurion at Sde boker, 1949. (photo credit: GPO/PUBLIC DOMAIN)
FROM LEFT) American broadcaster Edward R. Murrow, prime ministerial secretary Yitzhak Navon, spokesman Moshe Pearlman and prime minister David ben-Gurion at Sde boker, 1949.
(photo credit: GPO/PUBLIC DOMAIN)
FRIDAY OCTOBER 1: If you ever wanted to be Indiana Jones when you grow up, now is your chance. Come sift through earth from Temple Mount for two hours at Mitzpe Hamasuot! The earth is from Temple Mount, formally the project is known as the Temple Mount Sifting Project. Its aim is the recovery and study of archaeological artifacts contained in some 9,000 tons of earth removed from the Mount, sans proper care, in 1999 by the Waqf.
Admission begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. If you are lucky and find something of note – such as a coin or, who knows, earrings – your name will be recorded in history. NIS 35 (adult), NIS 20 (child). Free parking at Hadassah Lampel St. Bus 48a can bring you to a bus stop a brief two minutes’ walk from the site. Water is offered to those working. The Mitzpe also has a coffee shop, a restroom and other conveniences.
hamasuot.org/ (Hebrew); 054-941-2321 
SATURDAY OCTOBER 2: Behold the power of courageous reporting in this screening of Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) about a pivotal moment in the history of US media. The moment CBS reporter Edward R. Murrow decided to confront US Senator Joseph McCarthy. McCarthy attempted to defend the US from communism by witch-hunting, blacklisting and intimidation. Directed by George Clooney, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Joseph Wershba. Murrow and Wershba both covered Israeli issues. Murrow visited the country in 1956 to produce a special 60-minutes program called This is Israel and Wershba produced a 1978 60 Minutes program titled “Teddy Kollek’s Jerusalem.” Screening will take place at 4 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. 
(02) 565-4333 for tickets 
SUNDAY OCTOBER 3: Walk with Me offers a free guided audio tour in Mahaneh Yehuda Market (the walk begins at 11 Beit Yaakov St). Please arrive with a mobile phone and a set of earphones. The adventure is roughly 45 min long (Hebrew only). 
For a pre-hearing: 
soundcloud.com/walkwithme_tlv
MONDAY OCTOBER 4: Visit the “ETF! Examples to Follow!” exhibition at the Museum on the Seam (4 Kheil Hahandasa St.) today between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Focusing on climate change, this is a traveling exhibition that started out in Berlin roughly a decade ago and now brings artists from Haifa, Jerusalem and the whole world to deal with this massive issue. From Joseph Beuys to Sigalit Landau and The Yes Men, a performance group that created a fake copy of The New York Times in 2008 that claimed the Iraq War ended and the National Health Care act had passed, this is a large exhibition worth a visit. Tickets are NIS 35 (adult), NIS 30 (student). 
The exhibition runs until November 30. (02) 628-1278 for more details
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6: “Grassroots” success stories from NYC, Jerusalem and the UK. Come listen to an online panel (translation is offered to both English and Arabic) starting from 6:45 p.m. today about how gardening can improve the lives of city residents across cultures. 
To sign up: bit.ly/3EDoGH1 or email ginot.k.jlm@gmail.com
THURSDAY OCTOBER 7: Looking for something from the past? Maybe something retro? Why not visit 8 Agrippas St. for the Retro-Jerusalem bazaar between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today. Collectors offer records (vinyl round objects used to play music before digital content was invented) toys and even postcards (these were used to send people messages written by hand and sent via the post-office before the Internet, hence the name). Even if you do not wish to buy anything at all, it is a lovely pastime and, who knows, maybe you will find something that interests you.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem culture in jerusalem Culture in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by