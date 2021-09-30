Jerusalem highlights: Week of October 1-7

FRIDAY OCTOBER 1: If you ever wanted to be Indiana Jones when you grow up, now is your chance. Come sift through earth from Temple Mount for two hours at Mitzpe Hamasuot! The earth is from Temple Mount, formally the project is known as the If you ever wanted to be Indiana Jones when you grow up, now is your chance. Come sift through earth from Temple Mount for two hours at Mitzpe Hamasuot! The earth is from Temple Mount, formally the project is known as the Temple Mount Sifting Project . Its aim is the recovery and study of archaeological artifacts contained in some 9,000 tons of earth removed from the Mount, sans proper care, in 1999 by the Waqf.

Admission begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. If you are lucky and find something of note – such as a coin or, who knows, earrings – your name will be recorded in history. NIS 35 (adult), NIS 20 (child). Free parking at Hadassah Lampel St. Bus 48a can bring you to a bus stop a brief two minutes’ walk from the site. Water is offered to those working. The Mitzpe also has a coffee shop, a restroom and other conveniences.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2: Behold the power of courageous reporting in this screening of Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) about a pivotal moment in the history of US media. The moment CBS reporter Edward R. Murrow decided to confront US Senator Joseph McCarthy. McCarthy attempted to defend the US from communism by witch-hunting, blacklisting and intimidation. Directed by George Clooney, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Joseph Wershba. Murrow and Wershba both covered Israeli issues. Murrow visited the country in 1956 to produce a special 60-minutes program called This is Israel and Wershba produced a 1978 60 Minutes program titled “Teddy Kollek’s Jerusalem.” Screening will take place at 4 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

(02) 565-4333 for tickets

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3: Walk with Me offers a free guided audio tour in Walk with Me offers a free guided audio tour in Mahaneh Yehuda Market (the walk begins at 11 Beit Yaakov St). Please arrive with a mobile phone and a set of earphones. The adventure is roughly 45 min long (Hebrew only).



soundcloud.com/walkwithme_tlv For a pre-hearing:

MONDAY OCTOBER 4: Visit the “ETF! Examples to Follow!” exhibition at the Museum on the Seam (4 Kheil Hahandasa St.) today between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Focusing on climate change, this is a traveling exhibition that started out in Berlin roughly a decade ago and now brings artists from Haifa, Jerusalem and the whole world to deal with this massive issue. From Joseph Beuys to Sigalit Landau and The Yes Men, a performance group that created a fake copy of The New York Times in 2008 that claimed the Iraq War ended and the National Health Care act had passed, this is a large exhibition worth a visit. Tickets are NIS 35 (adult), NIS 30 (student).

The exhibition runs until November 30. (02) 628-1278 for more details

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6: “Grassroots” success stories from NYC, Jerusalem and the UK. Come listen to an online panel (translation is offered to both English and Arabic) starting from 6:45 p.m. today about how gardening can improve the lives of city residents across cultures.

To sign up: bit.ly/3EDoGH1 or email ginot.k.jlm@gmail.com

THURSDAY OCTOBER 7: Looking for something from the past? Maybe something retro? Why not visit 8 Agrippas St. for the Retro-Jerusalem bazaar between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today. Collectors offer records (vinyl round objects used to play music before digital content was invented) toys and even postcards (these were used to send people messages written by hand and sent via the post-office before the Internet, hence the name). Even if you do not wish to buy anything at all, it is a lovely pastime and, who knows, maybe you will find something that interests you.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.