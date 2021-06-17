The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra heads to Germany

The orchestra, under the musical direction of maestro Steven Sloan, was invited by the concert halls in Hamburg, Berlin and Bochum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 17:05
THE JERUSALEM Symphony Orchestra. (photo credit: ABINA KOLEN)
THE JERUSALEM Symphony Orchestra.
(photo credit: ABINA KOLEN)
For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, with the support of the Culture Ministry, this week embarked on an international concert tour to mark 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany.
The orchestra, under the musical direction of maestro Steven Sloan, was invited by the concert halls in Hamburg, Berlin and Bochum.
The first concert will take place on June 19 at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, one of Europe’s largest and most modern concert halls.
The second concert will take place in Berlin on June 22, as part of the Piano Festival of the Ruhr region.
Also as part of the Piano Festival of the Ruhr region, the first of two concerts will take place on June 24 at the Anneliese Brost Musikforum Ruhr in Bochum. A second, joint concert on June 25 of the Jerusalem and Bochum symphony orchestras will be broadcast live on YouTube and feature Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “The Revival.” 
“It is an honor for us as the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra to receive a first invitation, after a long time, to perform in the best concert halls in Germany,” said JSO musical director Sloan. “After a freeze period, we have begun to recover. I hope that in the near future we will be able to reach more and more stages abroad and spread to the big world what we know best: quality classical music.”


Tags Jerusalem germany orchestra Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by