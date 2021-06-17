Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra heads to Germany

The orchestra, under the musical direction of maestro Steven Sloan, was invited by the concert halls in Hamburg, Berlin and Bochum.

The first concert will take place on June 19 at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, one of Europe’s largest and most modern concert halls.

The second concert will take place in Berlin on June 22, as part of the Piano Festival of the Ruhr region.

Also as part of the Piano Festival of the Ruhr region, the first of two concerts will take place on June 24 at the Anneliese Brost Musikforum Ruhr in Bochum. A second, joint concert on June 25 of the Jerusalem and Bochum symphony orchestras will be broadcast live on YouTube and feature Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “The Revival.”

“It is an honor for us as the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra to receive a first invitation, after a long time, to perform in the best concert halls in Germany,” said JSO musical director Sloan. “After a freeze period, we have begun to recover. I hope that in the near future we will be able to reach more and more stages abroad and spread to the big world what we know best: quality classical music.”

