Jerusalem Theatre hosts JSO concert honoring IDF lone soldiers

A special concert, played by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (JSO) in honor of lone soldiers in the IDF took place at Jerusalem Theatre on Friday.

All proceeds from the concert went to lone soldiers in the IDF and their families in the Diaspora.

The concert opened with a prayer for Jerusalem, sung by cantor Moshe Zaretski.

In addition, the JSO and its conductor Elli Jaffe debuted a new rendition of the prayer for the peace of IDF soldiers.

Jerusalem residents enjoying the JSO concert at Jerusalem Theatre. (credit: Courtesy)

The concert was organized by the "Bridge of Gold" foundation headed by Lawyer Yehuda Zaretski, which focuses on establishing connections with Jewish communities in the Diaspora