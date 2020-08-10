The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Lions in Ramat Gan Safari celebrate World Lion Day

While other animals are hunted for things such as food, fur or their fangs, lions are often hunted by people who are trying to prove their bravery to others.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 10, 2020 12:20
Lions enjoying an activity given to them by handlers at the safari (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lions enjoying an activity given to them by handlers at the safari
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In celebration of World Lion day, the lions of the Ramat Gan Safari got a new way to try and gather their food.
World Lion day is a day dedicated to the lion, an animal that while famous for its strength and nobility, is actually at risk of extinction, as the number of wild lions across the world is decreasing every year. With a small population of a few hundreds in Asia, several at the Gir Forest in India, and 75,000 living in Africa.
While other animals are hunted for things such as food, fur or their fangs, lions are often hunted by people who are trying to prove their bravery to others.
In honor of this day, the lions of Ramat Gan Safari received a special activity, in which three boxes were laid out to them, each containing a special food item which they enjoy. The boxes are meant to allow the lions to engage in their natural behavior, and enforce them to act as they would in nature despite being given food by the animal handlers.
The safari has six lions: four females: Sahara, Savana, Siri and Sambro, as well as two males: Sahala and Slam, who enjoy sleeping most of the tie=me as well as activities given to them by the handlers.
Lions have several interesting features about them, from the male lion's mane which reaches its maximum size at around three years of age to the fact that the lion's roar can be heard from a distance of eight kilometers, and their tail ends with a plume of fur.
The lion is also the only social feline who lives in packs, and it sleeps for about 20 hours a day. 
The lioness shows that the lion is the only feline in which the female is different from the male in appearance. Lionesses birth about two-three cubs at once, and raise them together with other cubs in the pack.



Tags safari lions International Cat Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by