Lions in Ramat Gan Safari celebrate World Lion Day

In celebration of World Lion day, the lions of the Ramat Gan Safari got a new way to try and gather their food.World Lion day is a day dedicated to the lion, an animal that while famous for its strength and nobility, is actually at risk of extinction, as the number of wild lions across the world is decreasing every year. With a small population of a few hundreds in Asia, several at the Gir Forest in India, and 75,000 living in Africa. While other animals are hunted for things such as food, fur or their fangs, lions are often hunted by people who are trying to prove their bravery to others. In honor of this day, the lions of Ramat Gan Safari received a special activity, in which three boxes were laid out to them, each containing a special food item which they enjoy. The boxes are meant to allow the lions to engage in their natural behavior, and enforce them to act as they would in nature despite being given food by the animal handlers. The safari has six lions: four females: Sahara, Savana, Siri and Sambro, as well as two males: Sahala and Slam, who enjoy sleeping most of the tie=me as well as activities given to them by the handlers. Lions have several interesting features about them, from the male lion's mane which reaches its maximum size at around three years of age to the fact that the lion's roar can be heard from a distance of eight kilometers, and their tail ends with a plume of fur. The lion is also the only social feline who lives in packs, and it sleeps for about 20 hours a day. The lioness shows that the lion is the only feline in which the female is different from the male in appearance. Lionesses birth about two-three cubs at once, and raise them together with other cubs in the pack.