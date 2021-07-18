The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Local filmmakers to get support at Jerusalem Film Fest’s Industry Days

The industry days include a variety of events for film professionals that bring together Israeli filmmakers and the international industry. Some of Israel’s highest-profile filmmakers will participate

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 18, 2021 18:50
THE JERUSALEM Film Festival returns. (photo credit: DOR KEDMI)
THE JERUSALEM Film Festival returns.
(photo credit: DOR KEDMI)
The Jerusalem Film Festival will be held this summer at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (and other venues) from August 24-September 4, and once again the festival will host Industry Days (August 24-29), a variety of events for film professionals that bring together Israeli filmmakers and the international film industry. A number of Israel’s highest-profile filmmakers will participate in Industry Days.
The centerpiece of these events will be the Pitch Point competition, which includes a track for films in advanced stages of development and another for projects that have already been filmed (works in progress) and need funding for post-production.
As part of the various Pitch Point competitions, prizes will be awarded by the Jerusalem Foundation, Jungle Sound/Edit Studios, the CineLab Laboratory in Romania and others with a total value of approximately NIS 450,000.
The Israeli directors who will participate in the Pitch Point framework for full-length films in development include Sophie Artus, who previously made the film Valley, and Hadas Ben Aroya, best known for People Who Are Not Me.
Pitch Point’s post-production projects include movies by such well-known filmmakers as Erez Tadmor (A Matter of Size, The Art of Waiting) and Moshe Rosenthal (Confess, Our Way Back).
In addition, as part of the Short Pitch Point competition in collaboration with the Gesher Foundation for Multicultural Cinema, a grant of NIS 250,000 will be awarded for the best short script. This competition will feature projects by directors including Dover Koshashvili (Late Marriage), Yona Rozenkier (The Dive), Tom Shoval (Youth) and Tsivia Barkai Yaacov (Red Cow).
Another component of the Industry Days will be the graduation event of the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab, an incubator for the development of groundbreaking feature films by promising filmmakers from Israel and around the world. The festival will also host a film development incubator run by the Jerusalem Film & Television Fund, which will be given to filmmakers who live and work in Jerusalem.
Ifat Tubi is the director of the Industry Days events. More details will be available soon on the Jerusalem Cinematheque website at jff.org.il/en. 


Tags Jerusalem documentary film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Covid-19 variants are hear to stay, we must behave accordingly - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by