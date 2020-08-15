Mamilla Hotel brings luxury to the present

The slogan of the Mamilla Hotel is “where yesterday meets tomorrow.”It was chosen because it is a very modern lifestyle and design spa hotel that overlooks Jerusalem’s Old City with a breathtaking panoramic view. But for the Mamilla Hotel, it is not the past or the future that is the problem but the present.When the coronavirus hit Israel in mid-March, both the Mamilla Hotel and its sister hotel a block away, the David Citadel, were at full capacity. They quickly emptied out and were closed for more than three months.Since its July 1 reopening, the Mamilla Hotel has tried to woo a domestic clientele to fill the rooms that would have been packed with tourists all summer. Under normal circumstances, 40% of the hotel’s clientele is American and 20% European. Then comes South Americans and only then Israelis.To attract locals, the hotel has been featuring special promotions, walking tours and wine tastings.The week of August 9 was a culinary week with guest chefs. The week of August 16 was performance week with a stand-up comedian, photography and music workshops and a painting party. On the week of August 23, there will be slihot tours and spiritual seminars. On Tu Be’av, the Jewish holiday of love, hotel chef Oshri Zafrani hosted chef Mika Sharon, the former executive chef and culinary producer of Madonna’s MDNA world tour opening, for a romantic culinary celebration. The meal featured lamb chops, sea bass, sushi and duck and cocktail wines from Pelter Winery in the Golan Heights, which were a perfect fit for a holiday that marks the date when unmarried girls would dance in the vineyards. Much like the hotel, the meal was both artistic and tasteful. The lamb chops were cooked to perfection by chef Elimelech Grundman. The wait staff was patient, pleasant and especially careful of coronavirus restrictions.But even for foodies, the highlight of the meal was the panoramic view of the Old City from the rooftop restaurant. The Tu Be’av celebration at the hotel also featured a special deal at the Akasha Spa and Wellness Center, which the hotel’s parent company also has at its hotels in Europe. The hotel has an indoor pool that is kept especially clean.Mamilla was chosen by Condé Nast Traveler magazine as the best spa hotel in Israel. It is part of the Leading Hotels in the World marketing organization, a stamp of quality given in Jerusalem only to the Mamilla, the King David and the American Colony Hotel, which has yet to reopen.The city of Jerusalem adopted a controversial slogan to attract domestic tourists: “The most abroad place in Israel.” The Mamilla Hotel’s European style indeed can make its guests feel like they are abroad, but it also provides an authentic Jerusalem experience with its Jerusalem stone.The hotel was designed in collaboration with world-renowned architects Moshe Safdie and Piero Lissoni, who made sure every room would be unique. The modern rooms have extremely comfortable beds to maximize relaxation and special glass around the bathroom that can be changed from transparent to opaque for privacy. The Jewish Quarter is a short, seven-minute walk from the hotel, making it a good base for exploring the Old City. The Mamilla pedestrian mall provides shopping opportunities without having to cross a street.The all-you-can-eat breakfast at the hotel was comprehensive and scrumptious. While there is reason to be skeptical of a buffet in the coronavirus era, the staff urged everyone to wear gloves when taking food. Friday night Shabbat dinners are less expensive than other top hotels in Jerusalem. The restaurants in Mamilla and downtown Jerusalem are a short walk away. The fish restaurant Happy Fish is part of the hotel and accessible from either the hotel or Mamilla street mall.Each room comes with a hygiene box with soft masks that are surprisingly comfortable around the ears, hand sanitizer and gloves. The elevators in the lobby even open automatically, saving a press of the button for those who are super-careful.Will all those reasons bring Israelis to the Mamilla Hotel during the coronavirus crisis? The top staff of the hotel are convinced that it will, and that foreign tourists will return sooner than expected. Like Jerusalem, the Mamilla Hotel has overcome its share of challenges in the past and undoubtedly has a bright future. The writer was a guest of the hotel.