The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Miss Universe contestants visit Jerusalem’s King David Hotel

The way to the pageant this year has been fraught with challenges due to the pandemic.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 19:50
Miss Universe contestants are seen in Jerusalem, on November 30, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Miss Universe contestants are seen in Jerusalem, on November 30, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Girl power was in the air at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Tuesday night as about 40 of the contestants who will take part in the Miss Universe Pageant in Eilat in December gathered for a tea, where they met with local female politicians and heads of nonprofits, along with Mayor Moshe Lion.
Lion addressed the group and lit a candle on a hanukkiah to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.
The meeting, at which women who head organizations that fight poverty and violence against women and which provide training and jobs to people with special needs, was the initiative of Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of the city. Among these were several women who run the Boydem, a second-hand clothes store that provides training and rehabilitation for people with mental health issues. Women from all Jerusalem religions and cultures were present, and Hassan-Nahoum said she wanted the contestants to meet “partners and ambassadors who promote civil society.”
She also said that  she recognized that, “The Miss Universe pageant is an incredible platform for you to be able to change your own countries,” and noted that people are unwilling to believe that “women can be smart and beautiful.”
Mayor Lion, who attended with his wife, said, “I know you have had a chance to see just a little bit of this beautiful city - and I hope you have already fallen in love with her. The Talmud teaches us that God gave 10 measures of beauty to the world, and Jerusalem got nine of them. Well today, we have been blessed with the final one... We have strong Jerusalem women with us who are working for social causes and the community. Each of one them is an ambassador for us, and I hope all of you will be our ambassadors for women and everyone all over the world. We are celebrating Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, which symbolizes - like the city of Jerusalem, the strength of hope. I hope you all take some of this hope with you - some of this light in the darkness - when you leave.”
Miss Universe contestants are seen in Jerusalem, on November 30, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Miss Universe contestants are seen in Jerusalem, on November 30, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
He presented Paula Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe organization, with an ancient map of Jerusalem and thanked her for her hard work.
The way to the pageant this year has been fraught with challenges due to the pandemic. On Tuesday morning, the French contestant reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and went into isolation. Many other contestants are still in isolation following their arrival. On the political side, the contestant from South Africa faced pressure from her own government not to participate, which she resisted. A woman claiming to be the Greek contestant who said she was withdrawing in support of BDS was denounced as a fraud by the Greek government.
Harnaz Sandhu, Miss India, said, “I can’t wait to explore Israel and I am filled with pride to represent a nation of 1.3 billion here.”
The contestants, who visited the Tower of David Museum before the visit to the King David and were heading to the Botanic Garden afterward, seemed to be full of energy in spite of the hectic pace. Most of them wore sneakers with chic pantsuits and cocktail attire.


Tags Jerusalem Hanukkah Miss Universe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by