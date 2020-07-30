The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netta Barzilai asks fans to get 'Bassa Sababa' 100m. views on YouTube

The singer promised her fans a 'special surprise' if her goal is met.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 30, 2020 16:20
Netta Barzilai (photo credit: DANIEL KAMINSKY)
Netta Barzilai
(photo credit: DANIEL KAMINSKY)
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai took to social media Tuesday asking fans to watch the music video for her hit single "Bassa Sababa" on YouTube so it reaches 100 million views.
"If tomorrow I'm gonna wake up and there's going to be 100 million views on 'Bassa Sababa' then I'm gonna f-," she said in a short video uploaded to Instagram and Twitter. She added that she's preparing a special surprise for her "baby rhinos," which is how she refers to her fans.

"Bassa Sababa" is the second single from the Israeli artist, who made fame for her victory in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest representing Israel.
Like her first hit "Toy," the song is a fast-paced pop song. Its music video shows a plethora of surreal scenes, ranging from Barzilai transforming into a bright pink rhinoceros, a high speed car chase, a city being covered in a bubble gum-esque substance and an overall video game aesthetic.
The song was released on February 1, 2019 and became a chart-topping hit in Israel, and was even featured in the 2019 installment in the popular Just Dance rhythm video game series, Just Dance 2020.
At the time of writing, the video currently has 99,986,606 views on YouTube.


