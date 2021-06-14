The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Open House art event returns to Tel Aviv

Renters in the building are welcome to take advantage of these amenities as well as embrace the social atmosphere that being a member of the community guarantees.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JUNE 14, 2021 20:17
AJAMI’S PALACES in Jaffa will be featured in this weekend’s Open House events. (photo credit: GRILL OPPENHEIM ARCHITECTURE/ALINA YAVTUSHENKO)
AJAMI’S PALACES in Jaffa will be featured in this weekend’s Open House events.
(photo credit: GRILL OPPENHEIM ARCHITECTURE/ALINA YAVTUSHENKO)
Following a two-year hiatus, Open House returns to Tel Aviv and Jaffa this weekend. From June 17-19, the multi-city event, which began in France in 1984, features a glimpse into what is typically private city architecture. Locals will fill the streets for the free event, which includes access to spaces ranging from designer lofts and homes to historical synagogues and gardens.  
The first day of the weekend-long event includes an art fair event titled “1,000 Meters” in the Neve Shaanan neighborhood. Dozens of art studios will be open to the public as well as an installation of eight large artworks. Another unique space on the tour is “Com-unity Florentin.” The recently renovated building is inspired by coworking spaces and includes a communal living room, yoga studio, yard and bar. Renters in the building are welcome to take advantage of these amenities as well as embrace the social atmosphere that being a member of the community guarantees. 
Another space on the tour is Ajami’s Palaces, an extravagant homes in the Jaffa neighborhood, as well as a tour of the former home of Alphonse and Alfred Rock, a family of Christian Arab citrus growers from the area. The early-20th century building boasts symmetrical wings and ornate Ottoman-style architecture. 
Additionally, the event will include tours of new hotels in the city corresponding to a step toward the return of post-pandemic normalcy and the upcoming reopening of the country to tourists. The new hotels include the Elmina Hotel, Ink Hotel, Selina Neve Tzedek and Assemblage Boutique. 
More information about the event is available at batim-il.org/ and all of the tours are free to the public. 


Tags Tel Aviv architecture art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by