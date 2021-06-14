Open House art event returns to Tel Aviv

Following a two-year hiatus, Open House returns to Tel Aviv and Jaffa this weekend. From June 17-19, the multi-city event, which began in France in 1984, features a glimpse into what is typically private city architecture. Locals will fill the streets for the free event, which includes access to spaces ranging from designer lofts and homes to historical synagogues and gardens.

The first day of the weekend-long event includes an art fair event titled “1,000 Meters” in the Neve Shaanan neighborhood. Dozens of art studios will be open to the public as well as an installation of eight large artworks. Another unique space on the tour is “Com-unity Florentin.” The recently renovated building is inspired by coworking spaces and includes a communal living room, yoga studio, yard and bar. Renters in the building are welcome to take advantage of these amenities as well as embrace the social atmosphere that being a member of the community guarantees.

Another space on the tour is Ajami’s Palaces, an extravagant homes in the Jaffa neighborhood, as well as a tour of the former home of Alphonse and Alfred Rock, a family of Christian Arab citrus growers from the area. The early-20th century building boasts symmetrical wings and ornate Ottoman-style architecture.

Additionally, the event will include tours of new hotels in the city corresponding to a step toward the return of post-pandemic normalcy and the upcoming reopening of the country to tourists. The new hotels include the Elmina Hotel, Ink Hotel, Selina Neve Tzedek and Assemblage Boutique.

More information about the event is available at batim-il.org/ and all of the tours are free to the public.

