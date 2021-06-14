Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital celebrates COVID successes





Yossi Cohen at Ichilov's dinner. (Credit: AVI ROKACH) The event was hosted by Ichilov CEO Prof. Ronni Gamzu ; CEO of the Association of Friends of TSMC, Vered Roth, and Jonathan Kolber, who volunteers as chairman of the Friends Association and who made a significant contribution together with his wife, Irit, that will lead to the renewal and upgrade of the imaging department.

Seen at the event: Yossi Cohen and his wife Aya; Ofra Strauss, David Fattal, Zadik Bino, Meir Shamir, and many other senior figures from the Israeli economy.

Performing at the event were Eyal Kitzis with Prof. Gamzu, in an interview filled with humor; the singer Hanan Ben Ari, who filmed the clip for the song “If You Wish” in an elevator at Ichilov, closed the circle and sang the hit together with the audience, that got up to dance. The Friends Association also initiated a first-of-its-kind tribute, combining the names of supporters of the fight against the Coronavirus, along with photos of real-time treatment of COVID-19 patients as documented by photographer Ziv Koren. At the top of the exhibit on the second floor of the Sourasky building, it reads: “Because of you, and thanks to you, we are defeating the Corona pandemic and saving lives.”