Suchard, Gadot and ‘Fauda’ raise funds for Make-a-Wish

The three items raised over NIS 100,000 for the organization at the event held at the home of board member Galit Ferber Sheraski.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 28, 2020 22:25
Elior Yosef's painting of Wonder Woman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Elior Yosef's painting of Wonder Woman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Visiting the set of Fauda as an extra, lunching with mentalist Lior Suchard, and having actress/comedian Tzipi Shavit babysit your children were popular items at Friday’s star-studded auction to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Israel, the foundation that fulfills wishes of children suffering from cancer.
The three items raised over NIS 100,000 for the organization at the event held at the home of board member Galit Ferber Sheraski. Among the other items successfully auctioned off were:
• Make-a-Wish chairman of the board, actor Dvir Benedek, doing an evening of improvisation and comedy at your home,
• Lunch and spoon-bending with Uri Geller,
• A Zoom call with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot,
• A day on the set with Noa Kirel, and
• A workout with actor and model Michael Lewis.
The most expensive item, sold for NIS 40,000, was a 2.25 meter (7 foot, 5 inch) tall painting of Wonder Woman by graffiti artist Elior Yosef.
Benedek and actor Lior Helfon were the auctioneers for the auction at which 54 “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” were up for bids. Some of the items even sold twice, with bidders calling in from as far as Long Island, New York; Miami, Florida; and Milan, Italy.
“The event was a huge success and we are very excited to go back to granting wishes to children on July 1st. I thank all of my colleagues for understanding our urgency and showing up,” said Benedek.
 For more information on how you can help Make-a-Wish Israel, go to www.makeawishisrael.org.il.


