Tarantino praises his life in Israel, teases movie in Jerusalem

In an interview with Bill Maher, famed American film director Quentin Tarantino positively described his life in Israel. Tarantino initially moved to Tel Aviv for three months, but has been forced to stay due to the coronavirus. The director moved here with his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.

In his interview on Real Time with Bill Maher , Tarantino described life in Tel Aviv as being similar to life in Los Angeles. He said both have "magnificent restaurants, cool bars, cool clubs," although Tel Aviv is smaller.

He also discussed what it was like for him living in Tel Aviv during the conflict with Gaza in May.

"There was a city-wide siren going on and that's letting you know that the Hamas missiles are on their way. And then I take my fifteen month old son and my wife and we go down into a bomb shelter," Tarantino said.

Tarantino also teased that he plans to make only one more movie. and that he is considering making Israel his backdrop: “If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there’s nowhere you can point the camera where you’re not capturing something fantastic."

In a separate interview last month with Jimmy Kimmel, Tarantino praised Israel's response to the coronavirus.

“I would rather not have been out of my own country against my will for a whole year. However, if I'm going to be in another country, the country that handled COVID the best is probably the best country to be in.”

