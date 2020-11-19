The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Comedian calls on Democrats to 'drop the s**t' before GA run-off elections

"Figure out why some voters say 'you're good enough, you're smart enough but doggone it we don't like you,'" said Maher.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 11:02
Comedian Bill Maher speaks during ceremonies unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Comedian Bill Maher speaks during ceremonies unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood
(photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Comedian Bill Maher called on Democrats to carefully examine the image of the party ahead of two key senate races that will "decide the difference between gridlock and progress" in Georgia on his show Friday night.
"Figure out why some voters say 'you're good enough, you're smart enough but doggone it we don't like you,'" Maher said.
"Democrats were supposed to flip the Senate, and didn't; supposed to flip state legislatures – not a one – and they lost seats in the House," he said. "In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down. The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be 'we don't like Trump, but we still can't bring ourselves to vote for you.'"

Maher urged Democrats to reckon with themselves, saying: "Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask 'what is it about a D next to a candidate's name that makes it so toxic?'"
Maher thanked Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb (Pennsylvania, 17th District) for saying that Democratic rhetoric "needs to be dialed back; it needs to be rooted in common sense." Maher said that "there, in my opinion, is the crux of the problem. Democrats too often don't come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans – and these are people who believe in QAnon."
Among others, Maher says calls to defund the police are an example of rhetoric that the Democratic Party needs to dial back.
The talk show host went on to say that the image of both parties is often determined by the party's fringe: "Politics in this country is binary – you have to wear everything anyone on your side does. Republicans are the party of 'don't wear masks, kids in cages, lock her up' – and Democrats are the party of 'every hypersensitive social-justice-warrior woke bulls**t story in the news.'"

MAHER ALSO touched on 'cancel culture,' saying that Democrats "are the party that disappears people, or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things." As he said this, pictures flashed on the screen of various figures who have recently made apologies or had people recently call to "disappear" them.
Among these figures was fellow comedian Louis CK, who was popular with millions and was accused by several women of sexual harassment in 2017. He didn’t deny their allegations, and some felt that he did not express sufficient remorse for his actions.
Since the scandal, he became persona non grata nearly everywhere. His television series was canceled, and a movie he starred in was shelved.
On the screen were also photos of Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual assault in 2018, and Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of and recently apologized for creating a toxic work environment, according to NBC News.
Maher said he could continue to site stories that he said eventually "add up to a constant drip drip drip of 'these people are nuts.'"
Maher also cited a story of a woman who felt shaken after a stranger made a joke about lingerie to her expressing shock at her reaction. "Shaken? Who are these – jelly fish?"
He then went on to say that this event was similar to an incident involving a "woman who almost derailed Biden's campaign because he kissed the back of her head before she went out to make a speech."
"An old man was trying to show support in an old-man way," said Maher, excusing the unwanted touch.
"She said she was shocked, embarrassed, confused? Well then, the outside world isn't for you. And certainly running the world isn't," said Maher of the woman expressing her discomfort at being touched in a way that made her uncomfortable.
Maher summarized the problem by saying that "Democrats in the campaign said you can't possibly think Trump is preferable to what we are selling, and many voters keep saying 'yes we can' – in fact our primary reason for voting for him is to create a bulwark against you."
Maher closed the segment by expressing what he believes the solution is. "It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop this s**t."
Hannah Brown contributed to this report.


Tags republicans Democrats Elections 2020 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by