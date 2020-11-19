Comedian Bill Maher called on Democrats to carefully examine the image of the party ahead of two key senate races that will "decide the difference between gridlock and progress" in Georgia on his show Friday night. "Figure out why some voters say 'you're good enough, you're smart enough but doggone it we don't like you,'" Maher said. "Democrats were supposed to flip the Senate, and didn't; supposed to flip state legislatures – not a one – and they lost seats in the House," he said. "In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down. The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be 'we don't like Trump, but we still can't bring ourselves to vote for you.'"
Maher urged Democrats to reckon with themselves, saying: "Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask 'what is it about a D next to a candidate's name that makes it so toxic?'"Maher thanked Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb (Pennsylvania, 17th District) for saying that Democratic rhetoric "needs to be dialed back; it needs to be rooted in common sense." Maher said that "there, in my opinion, is the crux of the problem. Democrats too often don't come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans – and these are people who believe in QAnon."Among others, Maher says calls to defund the police are an example of rhetoric that the Democratic Party needs to dial back. The talk show host went on to say that the image of both parties is often determined by the party's fringe: "Politics in this country is binary – you have to wear everything anyone on your side does. Republicans are the party of 'don't wear masks, kids in cages, lock her up' – and Democrats are the party of 'every hypersensitive social-justice-warrior woke bulls**t story in the news.'"
MAHER ALSO touched on 'cancel culture,' saying that Democrats "are the party that disappears people, or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things." As he said this, pictures flashed on the screen of various figures who have recently made apologies or had people recently call to "disappear" them.Among these figures was fellow comedian Louis CK, who was popular with millions and was accused by several women of sexual harassment in 2017. He didn’t deny their allegations, and some felt that he did not express sufficient remorse for his actions.Since the scandal, he became persona non grata nearly everywhere. His television series was canceled, and a movie he starred in was shelved.On the screen were also photos of Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual assault in 2018, and Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of and recently apologized for creating a toxic work environment, according to NBC News. Maher said he could continue to site stories that he said eventually "add up to a constant drip drip drip of 'these people are nuts.'"Maher also cited a story of a woman who felt shaken after a stranger made a joke about lingerie to her expressing shock at her reaction. "Shaken? Who are these – jelly fish?"He then went on to say that this event was similar to an incident involving a "woman who almost derailed Biden's campaign because he kissed the back of her head before she went out to make a speech.""An old man was trying to show support in an old-man way," said Maher, excusing the unwanted touch."She said she was shocked, embarrassed, confused? Well then, the outside world isn't for you. And certainly running the world isn't," said Maher of the woman expressing her discomfort at being touched in a way that made her uncomfortable.Maher summarized the problem by saying that "Democrats in the campaign said you can't possibly think Trump is preferable to what we are selling, and many voters keep saying 'yes we can' – in fact our primary reason for voting for him is to create a bulwark against you."Maher closed the segment by expressing what he believes the solution is. "It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop this s**t."Hannah Brown contributed to this report.
“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly.” -— Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 14, 2020
@BarackObama #BlueRipple pic.twitter.com/njTtayegxW
Maher urged Democrats to reckon with themselves, saying: "Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask 'what is it about a D next to a candidate's name that makes it so toxic?'"Maher thanked Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb (Pennsylvania, 17th District) for saying that Democratic rhetoric "needs to be dialed back; it needs to be rooted in common sense." Maher said that "there, in my opinion, is the crux of the problem. Democrats too often don't come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans – and these are people who believe in QAnon."Among others, Maher says calls to defund the police are an example of rhetoric that the Democratic Party needs to dial back. The talk show host went on to say that the image of both parties is often determined by the party's fringe: "Politics in this country is binary – you have to wear everything anyone on your side does. Republicans are the party of 'don't wear masks, kids in cages, lock her up' – and Democrats are the party of 'every hypersensitive social-justice-warrior woke bulls**t story in the news.'"
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
MAHER ALSO touched on 'cancel culture,' saying that Democrats "are the party that disappears people, or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things." As he said this, pictures flashed on the screen of various figures who have recently made apologies or had people recently call to "disappear" them.Among these figures was fellow comedian Louis CK, who was popular with millions and was accused by several women of sexual harassment in 2017. He didn’t deny their allegations, and some felt that he did not express sufficient remorse for his actions.Since the scandal, he became persona non grata nearly everywhere. His television series was canceled, and a movie he starred in was shelved.On the screen were also photos of Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual assault in 2018, and Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of and recently apologized for creating a toxic work environment, according to NBC News. Maher said he could continue to site stories that he said eventually "add up to a constant drip drip drip of 'these people are nuts.'"Maher also cited a story of a woman who felt shaken after a stranger made a joke about lingerie to her expressing shock at her reaction. "Shaken? Who are these – jelly fish?"He then went on to say that this event was similar to an incident involving a "woman who almost derailed Biden's campaign because he kissed the back of her head before she went out to make a speech.""An old man was trying to show support in an old-man way," said Maher, excusing the unwanted touch."She said she was shocked, embarrassed, confused? Well then, the outside world isn't for you. And certainly running the world isn't," said Maher of the woman expressing her discomfort at being touched in a way that made her uncomfortable.Maher summarized the problem by saying that "Democrats in the campaign said you can't possibly think Trump is preferable to what we are selling, and many voters keep saying 'yes we can' – in fact our primary reason for voting for him is to create a bulwark against you."Maher closed the segment by expressing what he believes the solution is. "It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop this s**t."Hannah Brown contributed to this report.