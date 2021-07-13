The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘The Ball’: Escapism exhibition graces Holon's Design Museum

“When I started to work on it, people asked why it’s so important in our lives. And then escapism became the central thing in our lives all over the world.”

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
JULY 13, 2021 20:07
GOWNS DESIGNED by costume historian and creator Moni Mednik. (photo credit: MICHAL HALBIN)
GOWNS DESIGNED by costume historian and creator Moni Mednik.
(photo credit: MICHAL HALBIN)
Turn on any American high school movie from the last few decades and there is one iconic event you cannot escape: the prom. Go back further, to fairy tales, and there is the ball. Regardless of the period or socioeconomic standing of the characters involved, a ball or prom is a rite of passage for coming-of-agers. Whether the evening ends in love at first sight, boredom, a sprained ankle, lost shoe or underage drunkenness, the prom is a night few forget.
“The exhibition The Ball is dedicated to escapism,” says fashion historian and curator Ya’ara Keydar. The Ball, a new fashion exhibition that was unveiled at the Design Museum Holon on July 13, has been in the works for the past three years. The opening of the exhibition was postponed several times, but in Keydar’s eyes, this only heightens the excitement of the long-awaited event.
“When I started to work on it, people asked why it’s so important in our lives. And then escapism became the central thing in our lives all over the world.”
Keydar, 40, has recently relocated back from New York City to her native Israel. She lives in Tel Aviv with her partner and their son and is currently enrolled in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s cultural studies PhD program. In New York, Keydar earned an MA from New York University’s Costume Studies Department. Her exhibitions New York Fashion Rediscovered and A Walk of Art: Visionary Shoes have won her a type of curatorial celebrity both in Israel and abroad. Keydar’s exhibition Je t’Aime, Ronit Elkabetz is the Design Museum Holon’s most visited exhibition of all time.
About her choice to return to Israel after eight years in New York, Keydar says, “The idea of living out of a suitcase started to be too much. No matter where I was, I was away from my husband, so, or my family and Israel, my father, mother and siblings. The idea was to come here for a while. When we landed at Ben-Gurion in January 2020, I told my husband, ‘I don’t want to see the airport for a minimum of two years.’”
Keydar’s wish came to fruition with the coming of COVID when Israel became the more permanent and constant location  she had initially imagined. However, as a truly optimistic person, she took the lockdowns in stride and celebrated the new possibilities to connect with colleagues abroad via Zoom.
During those months of closures, Keydar focused on escapism via the prom.
“On the universal level, I wanted to ask if escapism is here to tell us that we can’t handle reality, or if it is the most realistic way of survival. The first part of the exhibition is dedicated to the history of proms. They developed in the middle ages in Europe, and were closed to the aristocracy and the rich. Through fairy tales, proms became available for everyone to imagine, to dream and to become a part of the escapism,” says Keydar.
Of course, a ball isn’t a ball without the clothes.
“I think there’s something in fashion that allows time travel and also allows us to be for someone completely different for one night.”
THE EXHIBITION will encompass the entire structure of the Design Museum Holon.
“For the exhibition, I built a timeline of important moments in history for balls from the 18th century through the ‘80s. The pieces are historically accurate, designed and cut for the exhibition,” explains Keydar.
To complete this complex mission, Keydar called on costume historian and creator Moni Mednik, who molded cotton muslin into some of the most intricate designs ever seen. The historic section includes not only the gowns but the traditional undergarments supporting the dresses from within.
“Some of the foundation garments are quite startling, like pregnancy corsets. They are garments we don’t usually see,” she says. “Like the exhibition, things look beautiful from afar, but when you take a closer look, they are more complex.”
But the ball is no longer limited to Europe. In Keydar’s process, it was important for her to include the Israeli perspective on proms and balls.
“When I was still living in New York, I noticed that the parties and weddings in Israel are the happiest and wildest. American weddings are much more solid and stoic. There is something different here.”
To give the Israeli take on the ball, Keydar invited dozens of Israeli designers to participate in the exhibition, among them Sharon Tal of Maskit, Shahar Avnet, Vivi Bellaish and Alon Livne.
“The upper gallery is dedicated to the modern ball. I wanted to look at bridal gowns and evening gowns in Israel through 82 dresses. Here, we can see the modern Israeli ball and the scope of the industry in Israel, which is amazing and at international standards. And even though we’re in the Middle East, so many dresses look like they came out of the lower exhibition. You see European history through the dresses, through puffed sleeves, crinoline and corsets.”
And as Cinderella learned, the look can’t be complete without shoes. In the section of the exhibition called Heart of Glass: A Journey in the Footsteps of Cinderella’s Slippers, guests can take in interpretations on the most famous shoe in fairy tales.
“I created a collaboration with Formlabs, which specializes in 3D printing. We took historical shoes, the most popular shoes of the time, and printed them in 3D glass.”
Finally, the exhibition wraps up with a playful look at the desserts that put a sweet touch on the balls.
“It’s a journey that covers the history of ball gowns up to the modern Israel ball scene. Then you have the history of the Cinderella slipper and wrap it all up with a huge dessert cake,” says Keydar with a smile.
The Ball is on display at the Design Museum Holon, 8 Pinhas Eilon St. For more information, go to www.dmh.org.il or call (073) 215-1500.


Tags culture museum art Holon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lapid must keep eyes open when dealing with EU - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by