‘Who comes after us?’ answered in Holon

Who Comes After Us, a multidisciplinary art event focusing on artist Uri Katzenstein, will be presented at Holon’s Mediatheque and Center for Digital Art.

The event will feature about 20 exhibitions, including works of performance art, sound, video and mixed media by Israeli artists, along with early film works by Katzenstein, presented for the first time in 40 years. Katzenstein was an influential visual artist, sculptor and filmmaker, who died in 2018.

In addition, a new and special album from Katzenstein’s sound works over the years will be launched, which includes never-before-released experimental pieces.

A new award for multidisciplinary art named after Katzenstein will also be launched. The annual NIS 70,000 prize will be given to an artist or group of artists for the development and realization of a new multidisciplinary work.

Among the artists participating in the event are Ohad Fishof, Ishai Adar and Shahar Marcus.

The event will take place Saturday, October 9 from 6 p.m. Admission is free, but a Green Pass is required.