The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Winners announced for 2020 Landau awards despite coronavirus pandemic

The awards will be given to nine scientists and artists, each receiving a grant of about NIS 150,000.

By OMRI RON  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 11:21
Rebbeca Carmi, Winner of the Life's Work award for improving Israeli life in the field of medicine (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rebbeca Carmi, Winner of the Life's Work award for improving Israeli life in the field of medicine
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Mifal Hapayis national lottery has announced the winners of the Landau Science and Arts awards for the year 2020.
The awards will be given to nine scientists and artists, totaling about NIS 1.35 million, with each of the winners receiving a grant of about NIS 150,000.
The award is named after Michel Landau, who was appointed the head of Mifal Hapayis in 1951, and is used to promote research, science, the arts and culture in Israel. They have been given for 19 years.
This year's winners of the Landau science award are:

Prof. Rebbeca Carmi: Winner of the Life's Work Award for improving Israeli life in the field of medicine.
The award was given to Carmi for her work to advance the medical field in the Negev region, founding the genetic institute in Soroka Medical Center, later serving as dean and then president of the medical science faculty at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
Carmi is the first woman to serve as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Prof. Avishai Dekel is the winner of the Astrophysics and Space Award.
He was chosen for the award due to his position as one of the top researchers in the field of Theoretical Cosmology in the world. His work represents a landmark in the understanding of the structure of the universe and the process in which galaxies are formed from small disruptions in the initial density field.

Prof. Ehud Gazit is the winner of the Healthy Aging Award.
He is a world renowned researcher in the field of neo-technology and biological chemistry. His research has helped with the understanding of bio-molecular structures, molecular self-assembly and bio-technology. He also helped develop the field of healthy aging, making it into a field which has been adopted by various research groups around the world.

Prof. Eric Rimerman is the winner of the Social Work Award.
His research is in the fields of rehabilitation and comparative social policy for people with disabilities. His research has made its mark on those who determine social policy in both Israel and worldwide.

Prof. David Osishkin is the winner of the Archaeology Award.
Practicing archaeology for more than 60 years, he has made many expeditions to Tel Lachish, one of the most important archeological sites in Israel.

The winners of Landau Award in the fields of Culture and Art are:
Shai Azulai is the winner of the Drawing Award.
He won through his consistent examination of the role of the painter in society as a whole and Israeli society and the Jewish religion in particular, while also referencing the foundations of art and the Arab traditions of painting. The award committee has said that his painting style is both unusual and yet local at its core.

Loui Lahav is the winner of the Musical Production Award:
Lahav helped establish the field of musical production in Israel, and ever since then has been in charge of producing many of the albums made in Israel, with artists such as Gidi Gov, Shlomo Artzi and Rita.

Niv Shinfeld and Oren Leor are the winners of the Dance Award.
These two were given the award due to their examination of universal questions of human existence as well as the theme of local Israeli life, according to the awards committee.

The winner for the field of theater will be decided later due to unforeseen constraints.

"The Landau award is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the fields of science, research, art and culture," Said Mifal Hapayis head Avigdor Yizhaki. "Today more than ever, we see the importance of acknowledging the important actions of trailblazers in the fields of science and art. We will continue to support the fields of research and art out of understanding of the importance of Israeli scientists and artists' contribution to the well-being of the citizens of Israel and the world," he said.
"This year, we have also announced the award for one's life work, to allow more candidates from various fields to be eligible for the award who have made significant contributions to Israel and its citizens," Yizhaki said.
"Despite the coronavirus crisis, it was important for us to continue and have the important activity of the Landau award," Said Dolin Malnik, manager of the culture section of Mifal Hapayis. "Every year, the categories for the award change so that we can reach as many people who have made a significant contribution to the fields of science, research and art.
"The Landau awards given by Mifal Hapayis are another way to acknowledge and support excellence, be it in the different fields of art or science."


Tags science award art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by