The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cycling adventurer Roei 'Jinji' Sadan's organs donated, saves six

Sadan, 38, was struck and killed by a car near Rosh Hanikra last Friday. Sadan captivated many by cycling around the world, which he shared in the pages of the 'Post.'

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 18, 2021 13:29
Roei "Jinji" Sadan (photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROEI "JINJI" SADAN)
Roei "Jinji" Sadan
(photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROEI "JINJI" SADAN)
The late Roei "Jinji" Sadan, known for his cycling journey around the world, had his organs donated through the Galilee Medical Center over the weekend, saving six lives.
Sadan, 38, was struck and killed by a car near Rosh Hanikra last Friday. He had previously decided to donate his organs, and his parents consented. Sadan's organs were donated at three separate medical centers – Beilinson, Ichilov and Schneider Children's hospitals – saving six patients. 
According to the Galilee Medical Center, a 58-year-old man received his lungs, a 66-year-old man his heart, a 55-year-old woman one of his kidneys, a 35-year-old woman his pancreas and other kidney, a 51-year-old man his liver, and a two-year-old toddler his liver lobe. The transplants occurred at the same time as another donor gave his organs to five other recipients – which is a rare event – but the staff managed to successfully complete all of the operations. 
Sadan had been previously injured in a 500-meter fall in the Himalayan mountains of north India. He spent three months in a coma, and then went through rehabilitation at Sheba Tel Hashomer.
Also known simply by his moniker "Jinji," Sadan was an adventurer who cycled around the world. Sadan's epic 66,000 km., 42-country journey took him 1,520 days to complete. During his journey, he gave lectures about Israel and visited Israeli embassies. Sadan proudly carried the Israeli flag wherever he went, and his work as a representative of his homeland earned him the nickname the "ambassador on wheels."
He shared his adventures in the pages of The Jerusalem Post for two years, hoping to inspire others to “do whatever you want to do – but do it the best way.”


Tags bicycle Cycling organ donation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by