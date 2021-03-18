Cycling adventurer Roei 'Jinji' Sadan's organs donated, saves six

Sadan, 38, was struck and killed by a car near Rosh Hanikra last Friday. He had previously decided to donate his organs, and his parents consented. Sadan's organs were donated at three separate medical centers – Beilinson, Ichilov and Schneider Children's hospitals – saving six patients.

According to the Galilee Medical Center, a 58-year-old man received his lungs, a 66-year-old man his heart, a 55-year-old woman one of his kidneys, a 35-year-old woman his pancreas and other kidney, a 51-year-old man his liver, and a two-year-old toddler his liver lobe. The transplants occurred at the same time as another donor gave his organs to five other recipients – which is a rare event – but the staff managed to successfully complete all of the operations.

Sadan had been previously injured in a 500-meter fall in the Himalayan mountains of north India. He spent three months in a coma, and then went through rehabilitation at Sheba Tel Hashomer.

He Also known simply by his moniker "Jinji," Sadan was an adventurer who cycled around the world . Sadan's epic 66,000 km., 42-country journey took him 1,520 days to complete. During his journey, he gave lectures about Israel and visited Israeli embassies. Sadan proudly carried the Israeli flag wherever he went, and his work as a representative of his homeland earned him the nickname the "ambassador on wheels."He shared his adventures in the pages of The Jerusalem Post for two years, hoping to inspire others to “do whatever you want to do – but do it the best way.”

